Coronavirus Updates: Railways to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to meet demand; UP, Delhi, Gujarat register record spike in cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The decision will come into effect from 22 April and the move comes in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 cases

"We are constantly in touch with the Centre and getting help from it," he said.

"Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly and it is worrying that the positivity rate has recorded an increase and become nearly 30 percent in the past 24 hours; it was around 24 percent in the 24 hours before that," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Beds reserved for COVID are rapidly getting over and less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi and there is a shortage of oxygen as well, he added. "Spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday and Amit Shah ji this morning regarding lack of beds and informed them that we're in dire need", ANI quotes him as saying.

The country needs to prepare for "greater uncertainty" in terms of consumer as well as investor sentiments due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when required, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. While acknowledging that the present situation has become far more difficult than it was in the past due to rising coronavirus infections, Kumar remained hopeful that the country's economy will grow 11 percent in the current fiscal ending 31 March, 2022. India is grappling with spiralling number of COVID cases as well as related deaths, forcing many state governments to put in place restrictions on movement of people. According to Kumar, India was on the verge of defeating COVID-19 completely but some new strains from the UK and other countries have made the situation far more difficult this time around. "Apart from their direct impact on some sectors like the services sector, the second wave will increase the uncertainty in the economic environment which can have wider indirect effects on economic activities. So, we need to prepare for greater uncertainty, both in consumer and investor sentiments," Kumar told PTI.

"In the GNCTD, as of now, the facilities at government and private hospitals available are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more number of COVID bed facilities to cope up with the ever increasing demand of COVID-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals," he said.

In a letter to Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said there has been a tremendous increase of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the recent past, resulting in high number of serious cases requiring treatment in hospitals.

The Delhi government has urged the Railways to arrange up to 5,000 beds by deploying COVID-care coaches at the Shakur Basti and the Anand Vihar stations in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the National Capital.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting supply of 5.4 crores more vaccine doses, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines and supply of oxygen as soon as possible.

"Leaders from Delhi are bringing in outsiders infected with the virus during campaigning without bothering to conduct COVID-19 tests. I am not saying being infected with the virus is a crime. But the reckless act of the BJP has triggered the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent times," the chief minister said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also blamed the Election Commission (EC) for curtailing her campaigning time, for the ongoing Assembly polls, by five days while turning a blind eye to her plea to club the last three phases of the polls in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said BJP leaders "from Delhi" who are bringing "outsiders" for campaigning, without COVID-19 tests, are responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Northern Railway on Sunday said that 50 COVID-19 isolation coaches are ready to be deployed at the Shakur Basti station in Delhi, and around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar

Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The Delhi government also filed against four airlines for failing to check the RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, PTI reported. These cases have been filed under the Disaster Management Act.

The state also recorded the highest number of casualties, with the disease claiming 129 more lives.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 30,596 new cases. The total caseload rose to 8,51,620.

"Since the first empty tankers will move on April 19, we hope to begin operations of Oxygen Express over the next few days. We would be able to send oxygen wherever there is such demand. Green Corridor is being created for fast movement of Oxygen Express trains," an official said.

On the receipt of the request from the two states, the Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of liquid medical oxygen. It has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off service with road tankers placed on flat wagons.

Empty tankers will begin their journey from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai on Monday to load liquid medical oxygen Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, officials said. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments had earlier approached the Railways Ministry to explore whether liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network.

The Indian Railways will run 'Oxygen Express' over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the national transporter said on Sunday. Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof.

As per Hindustan Times, during the Sunday lockdown, essentials such as milk shops and pharamacies will function. Restaurants would be allowed to function from 6am-10 am, 12 pm-3 pm and 6pm-9 pm.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, beginning 20 April. As per the new restrictions, the government has banned inter and intra-state travel during night curfew and full lockdown to be imposed on Sundays across the state.

So far, 59,277 people have recovered, including 531 on Sunday, leaving Goa with an active caseload of 7,052, he added. With 3,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,92,007, the official added.

Goa on Sunday reported 951 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the highest in a single day, taking the tally and toll to 67,212 and 883 respectively, an official said.

"There is a shortage of 5-7 lakh bales of raw jute in the system and the price is over Rs 8,000 a quintal.

Budge Budge jute mill has already announced a suspension of work, attributing problems in production with the raw material supply crunch, they said.

Jute millers in West Bengal are keeping their fingers crossed as they apprehend that some units may down their shutters due to the prevailing shortage of raw materials and the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak could add to their woes, officials of an industry body said on Sunday.

The chart showed 9,62,037 positive cases, 9,09,941 recoveries and 7,410 deaths so far. Chittoor district crossed the one-lakh mark and reached 1,00,254 today after adding 1,171 fresh cases in the 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,582 fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,343 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday. The active COVID-19 caseload has increased to 44,686, a bulletin said.

Earlier this week, kin of 10 COVID-19 patients who died at two hospitals in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai had alleged that a shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

Tope termed "false" the media reports that the shortage of medical oxygen resulted in the death of COVID-19 patients in some parts of the state. "I have received reports from (government) hospitals in the state. No COVID-19 patient died due to the shortage of oxygen in these hospitals," he told reporters.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that no COVID-19 patient died in the state-run hospitals due to the shortage of medical oxygen. He also said most of the COVID-19 fatalities have occurred due to the delay on part of patients in seeking proper medical treatment.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges the National Capital’s quota of oxygen supply has been diverted to other states.

"Elections will come and go, please save human lives first," he added.

"Looking at the deteriorating corona situation in the country, I want PM Modi to leave election management and start corona management," the AAP MLA said.

At a press conference, he took a jibe at the prime minister and said the fast pace in which coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, the BJP's poll rallies too are increasing at the same rate.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and asked him to "leave election management and start corona management".

Claiming that West Bengal is one of the best performers in vaccination in the country, she said that the state is, however, now suffering due to an uncertain supply of vials from the Centre.

Noting that vaccination is of top importance in densely populated West Bengal and particularly Kolkata, she, however, lamented, "Unfortunately for us, the supply of vaccines from the Centre has been scarce and erratic, which is negatively affecting our vaccination programmes."

In her two-page letter to the prime minister, Banerjee said that vaccines, medicines and oxygen are of paramount importance to contain the second COVID wave.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure an adequate supply of COVID vaccines, medicines and oxygen to the state, which has been reporting a sharp spike in fresh infections.

Mysuru emerged as another major hotspot after Bengaluru with 777 cases and three deaths.

Due to the spiralling infections for the past one month, the state has now 1,33,543 active cases including 620 in the ICU. According to the health bulletin, so far 10,14,152 patients have been discharged including 4,603 on Sunday.

Karnataka saw 19,067 new coronavirus cases and 81 related deaths on Sunday, taking the gross to 11.61 lakh and toll to 13,351, the health department said. Bengaluru alone contributed 12,793 fresh infections and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest ever on a single day.

Additionally, the Bihar government has also extended the closure of schools, colleges, and coaching centres till May 15. No examination will be held by any state-run school or university in this period.

During this time, all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will have to be shut by 6 pm and restaurants and small eateries will be operational only for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm.

In view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections being reported daily, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on April 18 that a night curfew will be imposed across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

Similarly, for management of coronavirus infected patients certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for management of only COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to states and UTs, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said that in view of rising COVID-19 cases, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus infection which also includes curfews and partial/complete lockdown in some states and districts for variable periods.

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to ensure that restrictions on movement imposed by them for COVID-19 control do not adversely impact the inoculation exercise.

Gujarat recorded 10,340 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections beyond 4 lakh to reach 4,04,569, the state health department said on Sunday. The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,377, it said in a release.The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 61,647.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700MT of oxygen on daily basis & restoration of supply of 140MT of oxygen by INOX, one of the major supplier to various hospitals in Delhi. https://t.co/gAxaRWCqJj pic.twitter.com/iSty7A84hf

Enhancing & pacing up supply of medical #oxygen 🔹Oxygen supply for industrial purposes prohibited except few select industries 🔸Special trains ‘Oxygen Express’ to transport oxygen cylinders & liquid medical oxygen 🔹Green corridors to facilitate fast movement of these trains pic.twitter.com/iC5xZaN1oL

Gujarat recorded 10,340 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections beyond 4 lakh to reach 4,04,569, the state health department said on Sunday. The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,377, it said in a release.The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 61,647.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The Centre on Sunday banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of the shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The decision will come into effect from April 22.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to the Centre requesting 700 metric ton of oxygen every day.

The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase Assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927, while 28 fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 10,568

In view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections being reported daily, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on April 18 that a night curfew will be imposed across the state from 9 pm to 5 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges the National Capital’s quota of oxygen supply has been diverted to other states.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, beginning 20 April.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 30,596 new cases. The total caseload rose to 8,51,620.

The state also recorded the highest number of casualties, with the disease claiming 129 more lives.

Northern Railway GM Ashutosh Gangal said, "Northern Railway has 463 COVID coaches. We have already written letters to Chief Secretaries of the states where these coaches can be deployed so that if they have requirement they can approach us."

"These coaches are primarily meant for isolation and also if the need arises for very mild cases. These are not meant for serious cases," he added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting supply of 5.4 crores more vaccine doses, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines and supply of oxygen as soon as possible.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday reportedly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recommended ways to curb the new COVID-19 wave that has gripped the country, reports said.

“The government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should have enough orders in advance…” Singh said.

In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, all the benches of the Delhi High Court shall take up "extremely urgent matters" filed this year only, with effect from Monday, 19 April, the court said in an official order.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 percent in the past month, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

India took only 92 days to reach the mark of 12-crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China which took 108 days.

At least six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of the Government Medical College Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply, the facility's dean, Dr Milind Shiralkar, said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The other critical patients are safe, he said, adding that experts have been called and the causes are being ascertained.

" Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly and it is worrying that the positivity rate has recorded an increase and become nearly 30 percent in the past 24 hours; it was around 24 percent in the 24 hours before that," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency. The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhiy said he is suspending all his public rallies in West Bengal in light of the coronavirus situation.

The National Testing Agency, in a notice, said it has decided to postpone the JEE-Main 2021 April session, in view of the coronviurs situation and taking into account safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries. The revised dates will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination, the notice said.

Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, it has been decided to cancel Class 10 board exams and suspend the Class 12 board exams for the protection and safety of students in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said state education minister Arvind Pandey.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The toll increased to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country on Saturday recorded a frightening single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh fresh infections, crossing the two lakh-mark for the third straight day, as demands for increased supply of oxygen cylinders, vaccine doses and Remdesivir were raised by 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, where the pandemic situation was described as "worrisome" by the chief minister.

As India's COVID-19 tally inched towards the 1.50 crore-mark and the toll climbed above 1.75 lakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health Harsh Vardhan held meetings to review measures taken by states for prevention, containment, and management of the recent surge.

In the meeting to review the preparedness of the public health response to the COVID-19 situation, Modi called for close coordination with states to defeat the virus as also for utilization of the entire national capacity to ramp up vaccine production.

Reiterating that there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment, Modi said all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and also asked local administrations to be proactive, sensitive to people's concerns.

He also reviewed the status of supply of Remdesivir and other medicines, and called for speeding up the installation of approved medical oxygen plants.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also appealed that participation in the ongoing Kumbh Mela be kept symbolic in view of the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The Hindu religious gathering in Haridwar has been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could be a super spreader event with lakhs of devotees attending the event without following the COVID-19 protocols.

During the meeting with Vardhan, health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) demanded increased supply of medical-grade oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir in hospitals.

The states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, which have been reporting an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, attended the meeting.

Many of them raised the issue of dovetailing the medical oxygen supply lines and capping of prices of essential drugs like Remdesivir which has been sold in the black market at exorbitant prices. The double mutant strain in Maharashtra was a key point of concern.

The Delhi government requested additional beds in Central government hospitals as was done in 2020 to help tide over the emergent health crisis, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

The notification of the home ministry, granting permission to states to utilize up to 50 percent of their annual allocation of State Disaster Response Fund, and that of the Union health ministry, allowing utilization of unspent pending balance under National Health Mission as on 1 April, 2021 for COVID management purposes, were reiterated, it said.

Describing the pandemic situation in the National Capital, which reported 24,000 COVID cases on Saturday with positivity rate jumping to the highest-ever 24 percent, as "very serious and worrisome", Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said oxygen stock, and drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients were in short supply.

He said that the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to increase beds on a large-scale in the coming days.

"The cases of COVID-19 are rising fast in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, around 24,000 fresh cases have been reported. Within a day, the number has gone up from around 19,500 to around 24,000. So, the situation is very serious and worrisome," Kejriwal said.

This is the highest single-day surge in the National Capital till date.

Kejriwal also instructed all district magistrates to check with laboratories about pendency of samples before giving them more to test, in order to prevent any delay in test report. He said some labs in the city have been taking more samples than their capacity, because of which results are getting delayed by 3-4 days.

According to the Union health ministry, 10 states —Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan — reported 79.32 percent of the new cases.

Sixteen states and UTs — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

The ministry said five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala — cumulatively account for 65.02 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country nearly reached 12 crore on Saturday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry.

With many states reporting shortage and black marketing of remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19 , National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price following the government's intervention.

Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial). The antiviral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19 .

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda hailed the decision taken by the drug companies. In a tweet, he said: "In a huge relief to people in this crucial time, after govt's intervention, the price of Remdesivir is now reduced! I am grateful to pharma companies for standing along with PM Narendra Modi's fight againt Covid."

Many states and UTs also took steps to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen to their hospitals grappling with demand due to the spurt in the COVID cases. While the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted a committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals, the Goa government announced a ban on the export of oxygen cylinders and ordered that the stock of this life-saving gas meant for the industry be diverted to health services.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the opposition party, accused the central government of "colossal mismanagement" in the war against the COVID pandemic and cautioned of an "unprecedented catastrophe" unless urgent corrective measures are taken.

Also on Saturday, the global toll from the coronavirus surged past three million people, according to the John Hopkins University.