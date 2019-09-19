Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to exit the iOS 13 beta program

Here is how you can exit the current iOS beta program and get the latest iOS update.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 08:20:59 IST

Apple is soon going to roll out its operating system update for iOS, macOS, iPadOS and even WatchOS in India starting 19 September. iOS 13.1 will be available for iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s all the way to the latest iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro models, from 19 September. As for watchOS 6, it will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later from that same day (19 September).

If you're on iOS 12.4.1, the latest public build of iOS 13, you just need to wait for an OTA update on the day of release. For those early-adopter users still on the beta program, though, there's some work to be done. Here's how you get back to non-buggy release builds of iOS 13.

And first, a warning, if you don't have the right backup, you will lose all the data that you did not dump on iCloud. This includes app-specific data, photos, contacts, system settings, and more.

Before downgrading, check for the following:

  1. If you have a pre-beta backup (on iOS 12.4.1), it might not be fully compatible with iOS 13. You will have to downgrade your phone right now, while there's still a chance, and then restore that backup. Be warned, any new data that isn't on iCloud since that original backup will be gone.
  2. If you didn't take a backup, buy some additional iCloud storage and back up your data there. At the very least, secure your photos.
  3. If you're on the latest iOS beta version (most likely iOS 13.1), freeze all updates, take a backup, and hold off on exiting the iOS beta program till iOS 13.1 is out (later this year).

As always, never update to the beta program on your primary device, especially if your data is precious.

Once you've checked that your backups are fine, you may proceed.

How to exit the iOS 13 beta program

The latest iOS 13.1 update will be available in India starting on 19 September.

How to exit the iOS beta program

Step 1: Go to Settings> General> Profiles

Step 2: Tap on the beta profile that appears on the screen and select "Remove profile"

Step 3: Select "Remove" when asked

Step 4: Restart the device

Step 5: Go to Settings>General>System update

Step 6: The system will check for the latest iOS update for the device and install it

That is all. Users who now have iOS 13 can follow this process once the update lands in India markets on 19 September.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple iPhone

Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900

Sep 11, 2019
Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900
Apple’s rumoured plans of bilateral charging support may be disabled by software

Apple

Apple’s rumoured plans of bilateral charging support may be disabled by software

Sep 17, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

Sep 11, 2019
It's a Philips Shaver... It's a gas burner... No, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

iPhone 11

It's a Philips Shaver... It's a gas burner... No, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

Sep 18, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019