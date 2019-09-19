tech2 News Staff

Apple is soon going to roll out its operating system update for iOS, macOS, iPadOS and even WatchOS in India starting 19 September. iOS 13.1 will be available for iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s all the way to the latest iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro models, from 19 September. As for watchOS 6, it will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later from that same day (19 September).

If you're on iOS 12.4.1, the latest public build of iOS 13, you just need to wait for an OTA update on the day of release. For those early-adopter users still on the beta program, though, there's some work to be done. Here's how you get back to non-buggy release builds of iOS 13.

And first, a warning, if you don't have the right backup, you will lose all the data that you did not dump on iCloud. This includes app-specific data, photos, contacts, system settings, and more.

Before downgrading, check for the following:

If you have a pre-beta backup (on iOS 12.4.1), it might not be fully compatible with iOS 13. You will have to downgrade your phone right now, while there's still a chance, and then restore that backup. Be warned, any new data that isn't on iCloud since that original backup will be gone. If you didn't take a backup, buy some additional iCloud storage and back up your data there. At the very least, secure your photos. If you're on the latest iOS beta version (most likely iOS 13.1), freeze all updates, take a backup, and hold off on exiting the iOS beta program till iOS 13.1 is out (later this year).

As always, never update to the beta program on your primary device, especially if your data is precious.

Once you've checked that your backups are fine, you may proceed.

How to exit the iOS beta program

Step 1: Go to Settings> General> Profiles

Step 2: Tap on the beta profile that appears on the screen and select "Remove profile"

Step 3: Select "Remove" when asked

Step 4: Restart the device

Step 5: Go to Settings>General>System update

Step 6: The system will check for the latest iOS update for the device and install it

That is all. Users who now have iOS 13 can follow this process once the update lands in India markets on 19 September.