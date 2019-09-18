Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
How to back up your iPhone or iPad via iCloud, iTunes

To avoid losing data in case of switching devices, here is how you can back your iPhone.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 15:58:00 IST

Apple has launched quite a handful of devices like iPhone 11 lineup, iPad and more at its annual Cupertino event recently. Soon these devices will land in the India market. So if you are planning to switch to another Apple device, backing up your data is the most important thing to look out for. You can back up your data on iCloud so that you don't lose it.

Here is a quick way for how you can do it!

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple watch series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability )

How to back up your iPhone or iPad via iCloud, iTunes

You can backup your data on iCloud to avoid losing data. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

How to back up your iPhone or iPad via iCloud

Step 1: Go to the "Settings" option in your iPhone and tap on your name

You will find the option of iCloud in settings. Image: Apple

You will find the option of iCloud in "Settings". Image: Apple

Step 2: Tap on iCloud>iCloud backup

Step 3: Tap on backup now and the data will start saving on the iCloud

Of course, you'll need to make sure you have enough space in the cloud for a full backup, and you might need to pay for that.

This way once you back up the data on the iCloud and log in with the same iCloud ID in another Apple device, you can easily sync the data in the new device. Hence, avoiding the hassle of doing it via AirDrop or any other method. This switch can be between any Apple device, starting from iPhone to iPad, to iPod.

How to back up via iTunes

Step 1: Open iTunes on your computer and connect your device to it

Step 2: Select your device (iPhone, iPad or iPod) in iTunes

Step 3: Select the "Summary" option on the left side

Step 4: Under the "Automatic update" section, select "This computer"

Step 5: Tick the Encrypt (device) backup so that all your passwords and health data is backed up. You will have to set a passcode to ensure safety of this data.

Step 6: Select "Backup now"

That's it, all your data will be saved on iTunes and you don't have to worry about transferring data while switching device.

