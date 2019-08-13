Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

You can also choose if you want to see WhatsApp messages in the notification bar or not.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2019 14:33:56 IST

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has today rolled out a feature where you will be able to unlock WhatsApp on your smartphone by using the fingerprint sensor on your Android device. It will be just like unlocking your Android phone using the fingerprint scanner. To get this feature activated on your smartphone, you need to have Android beta version 2.19.221. This feature is now available in India.

According to WABetainfo, you need to update your WhatsApp to get the app if you do not see this feature. But this is true only if you have signed up and are using the WhatsApp Android beta app.

To enable this feature in your app, you need to so to the WhatsApp Settings>Account>Privacy>Fingerprint lock. Just turn on the toggle in front of that and it will prompt you to verify it. With this feature, you only have to unlock it when you open the app, otherwise, you can attend the WhatsApp calls without unlocking the app. You can still reply to the WhatsApp messages from notification without actually entering the app.

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now available for Android beta users

Image: Pixabay

(Also read: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram-like boomerang feature)

Users will also have an option to choose when they want to use the fingerprint lock feature.

In simple words, if you unlock the app via fingerprint every time you need to reply to a message, then that can be annoying for some. So you can choose from three options —Immediately, after 1 minute or after 30 minutes. If you choose "Immediately", you will have to unlock the app every time you open it. iOS users will also have an additional option of 15 minutes.

Image: WABetainfo

Image: WABetainfo

Another advantage that you will get with this feature is that you can decide if want the WhatsApp messages to show n the notification bar or not.

WABetainfo WABetainfo also says that Whatsapp is currently working on the "Dark mode" feature and will roll it out in the coming three months.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


