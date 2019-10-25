Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
How to download the Apple TV app on your Amazon Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers will be able to download the app starting today.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 14:56:22 IST

Apple has finally released its Apple TV app for Amazon TV devices and it will be available starting with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the older HD model. However, Amazon Fire TV Cube, Fire TV 3rd-gen and a few other models will receive the update later.

The Apple TV app will give users access to their iTunes library, and Apple TV+ content from 1 November. Image: Amazon.

With the Apple TV app on Fire TV devices users will be able to watch their purchased iTunes movies and TV shows, access Apple TV Channel subscriptions and watch Apple TV+ content when the streaming service launches on 1 November.

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K customers will be able to download the app starting today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. However, you cannot pay for Apple TV from the Fire TV itself and instead you will need to login to your Apple ID.

Here is how you can install the Apple TV app on your Amazon TV device.

[hq]How to use the Apple TV app on your Amazon TV[/hq]

hans][hstep]Step 1: Check if your device is compatible to install the Apple TV app[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Search for Apple TV app in the app store or use Alexa and ask “Alexa, find the Apple TV app”[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Download the app and login with your Apple ID[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Search for all your content in the Apple TV app[/hstep]

If you don't find the app then don't worry since the roll-out is in a staged manner which means it could take a couple of days

