tech2 News Staff

Zoom, a video conferencing app, has become one of the most popular apps in India dethroning TikTok, Instagram and others. The sudden popularity of the app is mostly attributed to the nationwide locked that has forced people to work from home. Zoom allows you to connect up to 100 people on a video conference call with a 40-minute call duration if you are not a premium member.

But Zoom is more than just a boring work video calling platform. You can make the calls fun by changing your background every now and then. Here is how to do that:

How to change the background on Zoom

Step 1: Go to the Zoom web portal and login

Step 2: Go to the Room Management category on the left side and in the drop-down, tap on "Zoom Rooms"

Step 3: Now tap on the Account Settings option on the top and tap on "Account Profile" tab

Step 4: Background>Zoom Room>Upload image

And you are good to go. You can upload your own image that you think looks good during the video calls.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.