How to become an Amazon Prime member

Here is a four-step guidebook that you need to follow to become an Amazon prime member.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 13:46:30 IST

There are several advantages when it comes to becoming an Amazon Prime Member, for starters, you will get early access to Amazon shopping deals but also get Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. Shopping on Amazon will also include free delivery also.

The subscription of this membership is Rs 129 for a month and Rs 999 for a yearly subscription plan.

You do have the option of trying this prime membership for free for 30 days and then decide if you want to pay and stay in it for a longer period of time.

Well, if you want to become an Amazon Prime member here are the quick simple steps that are just what you need.

(Also read: Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Realme U1, Mi A2, more for prime members)

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Image: Reuters

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Step 1: Open the Amazon Website or download the Amazon app on your android or iOS device

Step 2: On the app, go to top left and tap "Try Prime" and on the website, select "Try Prime" on the extreme left

Step 3: You can now choose "Join prime at Rs 129 per month" or "Join prime at Rs 999 per year"

Step 4: Now you can proceed with the payment process and it is done

Now you will be a prime member at Amazon and can get enjoy the perks like instant access to original shows and films on Amazon Prime Video, get early access to deals on shopping, several special discounts on shopping and of course no delivery charges.

