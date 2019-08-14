tech2 News Staff

Netflix recently introduced a mobile-only subscription for India. Under this plan, users can stream standard definition quality content for a month in just Rs 199. You can watch Netflix content on either a tablet or a smartphone under this plan.

This plan was introduced because of the escalated growth graph of Netflix's success in India and also keeping in mind the fact that users in India prefer to watch entertainment content on their smartphones instead of TVs or laptops. As per a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30 percent of their phone time—and over 70 percent of their mobile data—on entertainment. This is one of the reasons that this US-based content streaming app launched a mobile-only plan in India.

Wondering how to activate this plan on your smartphone? Here are a few steps that can help you get this mobile-only subscription plan.

How to activate the mobile-only plan on Netflix?

Step 1: Open Netflix website or app

Step 2: Select "Try 30 days free"

Step 3: Now select See the plans>Mobile>Continue

Step 4: Create your account and fill up the required details as asked

Step 5: Proceed by filling the payment details

And that is it! You are good to go.

You can even choose to opt-out if you don't want to go ahead once the 30-day trial period ends.

