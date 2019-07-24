tech2 News Staff

Netflix, in an attempt to capture more of the video streaming market share in the country, has announced a new mobile-only subscriptions plan in the country for a price of Rs 199. This makes India the first and currently the only country to have such a plan from Netflix. The plan will be available for users starting today.

At its 'Netflix House' event held today in New Delhi, the company announced this new plan as the company believes that consumers in India watch Netflix on mobile more than any other market. The company also has plans to invest in smartphones as well, although the company was not exactly clear on what exactly will it invest.

Earlier reports had outlined the plan to be around Rs 250 but the company has reduced that estimated price tag to make it more affordable. Like any other plan by Netflix, users who sign up will be eligible for one month trial after which they can continue or cancel. Users can only watch content in standard definition on this plan and also only one person at a time can watch. The plan is also applicable to tablets.

Netflix's new plan is aimed at battling cheaper offerings from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video and Hotstar, a video streaming platform owned by Walt Disney Co's India unit.

Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between Rs 500 and Rs 800.

In contrast, Hotstar, which also offers content from AT&T Inc's HBO and streams live sports, charges 299 rupees per month. Amazon bundles its video and music streaming services with its Prime membership.

Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.

With inputs from Reuters

