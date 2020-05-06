Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Google introduces May 2020 security patch for pixel devices, removes bugs

Pixel and Pixel XL users have not received this update as the company withdrew support for its first-gen smartphones in October 2019.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 12:30:59 IST

Google has rolled out the May 2020 Android security patch for pixel smartphones. The search-engine giant is making available the update to Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices.

Pixel and Pixel XL users have not received this update as the company withdrew support for its first generation smartphones in October 2019. Google will end support for Pixel 2 series smartphones in October 2020.

Google introduces May 2020 security patch for pixel devices, removes bugs

Google Pixel 3a XL

Users can now download factory images and OTA files manually on their device.

The May security patch has a total of 29 vulnerability fixes, which range between moderate and critical.

The new security update has patched these, including preventing local attackers from using a malicious file to execute arbitrary code within a privileged process.

Google has fixed another bug that allowed a hacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions within the mobile OS.

Users in Taiwan will receive an update ending with A3, while the update for the rest of the world gets an update filename that ends with with B2.

How to download update on a pixel smartphone

Step 1: Go to the Settings app and then to System option

Step 2: Tap on Advanced

Step 3: Click on system update

Step 4: Follow the instructions that appear on your screen

Meanwhile, Google is coming up with some new updates and has introduced some new features as well. It may soon let people contact other users using just their email on Google Duo. The search-engine giant has added four features to Google Duo, a video calling app.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Duo

Users may soon be able to call people on Google Duo using emails: Report

May 02, 2020
Users may soon be able to call people on Google Duo using emails: Report
Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Google Duo

Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Apr 22, 2020
Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Google Meet

Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Apr 30, 2020
WhatsApp update on iOS now allows up to 8 people on video call, feature coming to Android soon

WhatsApp

WhatsApp update on iOS now allows up to 8 people on video call, feature coming to Android soon

Apr 29, 2020
The beta version of Namaste, a video conferencing alternative to Zoom, is now live: Here's how it works

Say Namaste

The beta version of Namaste, a video conferencing alternative to Zoom, is now live: Here's how it works

Apr 21, 2020
Microsoft Skype now lets you change, blur background for video calls: Here's how to enable it

Skype

Microsoft Skype now lets you change, blur background for video calls: Here's how to enable it

Apr 23, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020