Google has rolled out the May 2020 Android security patch for pixel smartphones. The search-engine giant is making available the update to Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices.

Pixel and Pixel XL users have not received this update as the company withdrew support for its first generation smartphones in October 2019. Google will end support for Pixel 2 series smartphones in October 2020.

Users can now download factory images and OTA files manually on their device.

The May security patch has a total of 29 vulnerability fixes, which range between moderate and critical.

The new security update has patched these, including preventing local attackers from using a malicious file to execute arbitrary code within a privileged process.

Google has fixed another bug that allowed a hacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions within the mobile OS.

Users in Taiwan will receive an update ending with A3, while the update for the rest of the world gets an update filename that ends with with B2.

How to download update on a pixel smartphone

Step 1: Go to the Settings app and then to System option

Step 2: Tap on Advanced

Step 3: Click on system update

Step 4: Follow the instructions that appear on your screen

Meanwhile, Google is coming up with some new updates and has introduced some new features as well. It may soon let people contact other users using just their email on Google Duo. The search-engine giant has added four features to Google Duo, a video calling app.

