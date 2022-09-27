Wednesday, September 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Forgot Android pin, pattern, or password? Here's how to unlock your phone with quick easy steps

There are situations when people forget the pin, password, or pattern of their android mobiles and fail to access their phones.


FP TrendingSep 28, 2022 08:21:20 IST

With advancements in technology, using Android phones has become easier today. Several features and updates are being provided by mobile phone companies, keeping in view the users’ interests and requirements. As a part of these features and updates in mobile phones, another important factor considered by companies is keeping user information secure.

Forgot Android pin, pattern, or password? Here's how to unlock your phone with quick easy steps

Every android mobile phone or tablet presently provides at least a basic level of security which helps the users to keep their devices safe from unwanted breach of data or interference by others, in case the phone is lost.

For safety reasons, users usually secure their devices by putting up a pin, a pattern, or a full password which gives them the choice to allow selective access to their mobile phones. However, this technology comes with its own set of drawbacks. In case of a security pin, pattern, or password, users need to remember them every time they access their phones. In case someone forgets the details, it can land you in trouble.

Thereafter, if you are also someone who can potentially forget the required credentials to access your mobile or are facing the same issue, there is no need to panic as there is always a way to bypass technology and further crack it.

Here are a few tips for unlocking an Android phone:
Use your Google account to reset your password/pin/pattern

Every Android user has to login into their devices with their Google account credentials. This comes as a benefit at such difficult times when you forget your pin, password, or pattern.

After you enter a wrong password or pin multiple times on the phone, there is an option to try after some time, besides the ‘Forgot Pattern/Password’ option.

Click on the second one and you will be asked to login into your registered Google account. Enter proper credentials and login.

Following this, the phone should unlock itself and you can now be able to set a new password or pattern.

However, this option might not be available for all phones. Usually, older models support the process.

Smart Lock feature

For situations like this, Android’s Smart Lock feature can come to your rescue. This feature usually logs into your Android phone with the help of your home Wi-Fi. Therefore, next time, you forget your unlocking code, take your phone near the home network and it will automatically unlock it for you.

Find My Mobile

For people using Samsung smartphones, relying on its ‘Find My Mobile’ feature can help in case one forgets the unlock code. For this, one needs to log into their Samsung account beforehand. Later, when the situation calls, you can simply go to the Samsung Find My Mobile website on a computer or laptop, enter your Samsung account details and use the ‘Unlock my screen’ option to remove the password, pin, or pattern.

Factory reset

In case nothing works, all you can do is reset your entire device using this option. While it will erase all of your data and information at once, the phone will reopen on its own and will be back to a usable state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Sep 27, 2022
Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works
5 ways to lower cholesterol quickly to avoid erectile dysfunction

NewsTracker

5 ways to lower cholesterol quickly to avoid erectile dysfunction

Sep 22, 2022
Ukraine War: As Putin announces conscription, 'How to break an arm at home' tops Russian search trend on Google

NewsTracker

Ukraine War: As Putin announces conscription, 'How to break an arm at home' tops Russian search trend on Google

Sep 22, 2022
Severe and persistent Atopic Dermatitis and flare-ups: All you need to know

Severe and persistent Atopic Dermatitis and flare-ups: All you need to know

Sep 14, 2022
Not Dogs’ Own Country: Why Kerala is seeking Supreme Court’s permission to kill strays

ConnectTheDots

Not Dogs’ Own Country: Why Kerala is seeking Supreme Court’s permission to kill strays

Sep 13, 2022
Muslim organisation or terror outfit? What is the PFI and how has it grown in India?

ConnectTheDots

Muslim organisation or terror outfit? What is the PFI and how has it grown in India?

Sep 22, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022