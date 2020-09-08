FP Trending

Microsoft has confirmed that the “smallest Xbox ever”, the Xbox Series S will be available for $299 in the United States. Tweeting the news, the official handle of Xbox said that more details about the next gen console are going to be revealed soon.

Soon thereafter, the Xbox United Kingdom wing revealed that the product will be priced at £249.99 (approx Rs 24,000) in the UK.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

This price range matches with a speculative report published by a tech portal Windows Central on Monday. The portal had credited sources to confirm that Microsoft will be releasing the Xbox Series S for $299 at retail, with the Xbox All Access pass available at $25 per month. The company is reportedly planning a big global roll out.

Moreover, the report said that the Xbox Series X will go on sale for $499 with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option. Both consoles will be launched on 10 November, 2020. It also pointed out how the pricing of the next gen devices puts them “firmly in-line with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X”. Sony will be also mindful about the price for Xbox Series X when setting a cost for its upcoming PlayStation 5.

The design of the Xbox Series S leaked online the image and the video clip of the console.

The video clip showed that the Xbox Series S is small enough to fit inside the Xbox Series X.

Earlier, Twitter user and tipster Roberto Serrano had suggested the exact same prices for the Xbox next gen releases. The only difference was that his sources said that Microsoft will be launching the devices on different dates.

He had also said that the regular PlayStation 5 will be available at $499 while the digital version will get priced at $399