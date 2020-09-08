Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox Series S to be priced at £249, expected to be launched on 10 November

Xbox Series X might go on sale for $499 with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option.


FP TrendingSep 08, 2020 17:58:16 IST

Microsoft has confirmed that the “smallest Xbox ever”, the Xbox Series S will be available for $299 in the United States. Tweeting the news, the official handle of Xbox said that more details about the next gen console are going to be revealed soon.

Soon thereafter, the Xbox United Kingdom wing revealed that the product will be priced at £249.99 (approx Rs 24,000) in the UK.

Xbox Series S to be priced at £249, expected to be launched on 10 November

Xbox Series S

This price range matches with a speculative report published by a tech portal Windows Central on Monday. The portal had credited sources to confirm that Microsoft will be releasing the Xbox Series S for $299 at retail, with the Xbox All Access pass available at $25 per month. The company is reportedly planning a big global roll out.

Moreover, the report said that the Xbox Series X will go on sale for $499 with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option. Both consoles will be launched on 10 November, 2020. It also pointed out how the pricing of the next gen devices puts them “firmly in-line with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X”. Sony will be also mindful about the price for Xbox Series X when setting a cost for its upcoming PlayStation 5.

The design of the Xbox Series S leaked online the image and the video clip of the console.

The video clip showed that the Xbox Series S is small enough to fit inside the Xbox Series X.

Earlier, Twitter user and tipster Roberto Serrano had suggested the exact same prices for the Xbox next gen releases. The only difference was that his sources said that Microsoft will be launching the devices on different dates.

He had also said that the regular PlayStation 5 will be available at $499 while the digital version will get priced at $399

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is reportedly working on a new Switch console, expected to launch in 2021

Aug 26, 2020
Nintendo is reportedly working on a new Switch console, expected to launch in 2021
Sony starts online registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 pre-orders

PlayStation 5

Sony starts online registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 pre-orders

Aug 27, 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to launch on 13 November: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to launch on 13 November: All you need to know

Aug 28, 2020
Twitter will now tell you why a topic is trending; the update is now live on iOS and Android

Twitter

Twitter will now tell you why a topic is trending; the update is now live on iOS and Android

Sep 02, 2020
FAU-G - an alternative to PUBG announced in India, and the meme-fest has begun

FAU-G

FAU-G - an alternative to PUBG announced in India, and the meme-fest has begun

Sep 04, 2020
PUBG Mobile to get massive 1.0 update on 8 September; to feature higher FPS, lower latency

PUBG Mobile Update

PUBG Mobile to get massive 1.0 update on 8 September; to feature higher FPS, lower latency

Aug 26, 2020

science

Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Ancient Earth

Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Sep 08, 2020
Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

COVID-19 effects

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

Sep 08, 2020
Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020