FP Trending

The pricing and launch date of the upcoming Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 Blu-ray model, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have allegedly been leaked.

Twitter user, Roberto Serrano on Tuesday shared that the Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 (Serrano wrote it as $399 at first but corrected it in a later tweet), and the Series X will cost $499. On the other hand, the regular PlayStation 5 will be available at $499,, and the digital version will be priced at $399.

*BREAKING NEWS* @Xbox and @PlayStation fans According to latest news (more than a rumor or speculation), the next-gen console release date should be #XboxSeriesS 11.05.2020 399 $/€

#XboxSeriesX 11.06.2020 499 $/€

#PS5 11.13.2020 $/€ 499 - Digital $/€ 399 *TBC* pic.twitter.com/XwEXtblL8n — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) August 18, 2020

As for launch date, Xbox Series S will reportedly be unveiled on 5 November, followed by the supposed main event on 6 November, where the Xbox Series X will also be launched.

Sony, on the other hand, will reportedly launch the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition a week after, on 13 November.

Serrano said that the news was "more than a rumor or speculation". This tweet was part of a thread he had made in July where he had alleged later dates for the release of the consoles.

Notably though, the user is famous for making such claims and also has had his share of getting called out for wrong claims in the past.

The same was pointed out by Reddit users in the discussion forum around the latest report.

Serrano also added that if things go as planned, then it wouldn't be a surprise if Call of Duty 2020 gets released on the same date as that of the PS 5.