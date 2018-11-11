Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 November, 2018 14:48 IST

Xbox One keyboard and mouse support to roll out for Fortnite and 14 other games

Razer is planning to unveil its first wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse set for Xbox at CES 2019.

Microsoft teamed up with Razer back in September to announce keyboard and mouse support for the Xbox One. Well, reports now suggest that feature will be added to consoles beginning next week.

As per a report by The Verge, Xbox One console will support keyboard and mouse in 14 games starting 14 November. The best part for Fortnite fans is that the game will be one of the first to receive mouse and keyboard support. The other games that make Microsoft's list for November include Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Vermintide 2, War Thunder, X-Morph Defense and Strange Brigade.

Razer keyboard.

Razer keyboard.

A number of other games that are due to receive support in December include — Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface and Wargroove.

If you're wondering why the game you want to be added to the list hasn't made it there yet, you'll have to ask the developers. Fortnite, for example, will match up keyboard and mouse players with other players using those same inputs to keep play balanced. This is also quite similar to what Tencent has done with their matchmaking algorithms for PUBG Mobile where there are a huge bunch of gamers using emulators to play the game.

Alongside the keyboard and mouse support, Microsoft teased its further work with Razer on a keyboard and mouse during its announcement in September. As per the report, Razer is planning to unveil its first wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse set for Xbox at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES in January.

