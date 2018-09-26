Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 16:00 IST

Microsoft partners with Razer to launch keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One

Microsoft will reveal more on games with support for a mouse and keyboard on 10 November.

If you've been a long time PC gamer and would have loved consoles to add support for a mouse and keyboard, well Microsoft's heard you and the company is soon enabling keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One.

Announcing a partnership with Razer, Microsoft in a blog post stated that select Xbox developers will be able to test the experience of playing on a console with a mouse and keyboard, in the coming weeks. Teaming up with Razer also means that the hardware being made will also be able to utilise the company's whole array of Chroma lighting effects.

Microsoft is teaming up with Razer to bring keyboard and mouse support. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is teaming up with Razer to bring keyboard and mouse support. Image: Microsoft

As per the post, we understand that most wired and wireless USB keyboards and mice will work on the Xbox One, but it will eventually depend on developers as to when they add support for these additional peripherals. Game studios will also have to put in an additional effort as mouse and keyboard input won't be enabled by default for games.

The director of Program Management for Xbox Platform, Jason Ronald said, "We’ve been working closely with studios of all sizes to ensure mouse and keyboard experiences on the console are fun, fair and correctly balanced, and look forward to introducing more games with support for mouse and keyboard input in the future."

Ronald also mentioned that Microsoft will reveal more on games with support for a mouse and keyboard on 10 November, live on an edition of Inside Xbox, its monthly streaming show.

The company is also expected to talk more about its partnership with Razer on the same stream.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Razer Phone 2

Razer sends out media invites for a possible unveiling of Razer Phone 2 on 10 October

Sep 16, 2018

Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft launches Cortana Skills Kit for development of custom voice apps

Sep 25, 2018

Microsoft

EU antitrust ruling on 19 October to determine GitHub's acquisition by Microsoft

Sep 17, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft contributes $40 million to enable use of AI for humanitarian causes

Sep 25, 2018

Apple

Apple's 12 September iPhone launch keynote to be streamed live on Twitter

Sep 11, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot, Auto, Sub and 10 new products announced to expand Alexa ecosystem

Sep 21, 2018

science

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018