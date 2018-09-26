If you've been a long time PC gamer and would have loved consoles to add support for a mouse and keyboard, well Microsoft's heard you and the company is soon enabling keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One.

Announcing a partnership with Razer, Microsoft in a blog post stated that select Xbox developers will be able to test the experience of playing on a console with a mouse and keyboard, in the coming weeks. Teaming up with Razer also means that the hardware being made will also be able to utilise the company's whole array of Chroma lighting effects.

As per the post, we understand that most wired and wireless USB keyboards and mice will work on the Xbox One, but it will eventually depend on developers as to when they add support for these additional peripherals. Game studios will also have to put in an additional effort as mouse and keyboard input won't be enabled by default for games.

🚨WAITING FOR SOMETHING EPIC? Be sure to tune in to the November edition of #InsideXbox to find out what's on the horizon. #Xbox #Razer ⌨️🖱 pic.twitter.com/D1ZiuMWl4R — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) September 25, 2018

The director of Program Management for Xbox Platform, Jason Ronald said, "We’ve been working closely with studios of all sizes to ensure mouse and keyboard experiences on the console are fun, fair and correctly balanced, and look forward to introducing more games with support for mouse and keyboard input in the future."

Ronald also mentioned that Microsoft will reveal more on games with support for a mouse and keyboard on 10 November, live on an edition of Inside Xbox, its monthly streaming show.

The company is also expected to talk more about its partnership with Razer on the same stream.