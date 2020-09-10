FP Trending

Hours after unveiling the price and release date of the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, Xbox has announced that it is partnering with Electronic Arts.

As part of this partnership, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members will be provided with an EA Play membership at no additional cost, the company announced in a blog.

Players who have the Ultimate membership in the Xbox Game Pass can now enjoy EA Play on a variety of consoles like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On the other hand, the members with Xbox Game Pass for PC now get EA Play on Windows 10 PCs. The offer will go live later this year.

There is a lot to look forward to in terms of opportunities. The collaboration is bringing over 60 of EA’s popular titles such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat to Xbox Game Pass. Titles from popular EA franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims will also be available.

Gamers will be able to get access to trials of some most exciting titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21. However, there is a time limit here and players can get a trial for up to 10 hours.

Ultimate members will get a chance to partake in exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, along with certain “member-only content” that is yet to be unveiled. There are discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC and games.

Last month, Xbox also announced that over 100 EA Play games will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices staring 15 September. They can get access through the cloud for free.

On Wednesday, Xbox announced the pricing and release date of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. While the Series X has been priced at Rs 49,990, the Series S will cost Rs 34,990. The pre-order for the consoles will begin on 22 September. The launch is scheduled for 10 November.