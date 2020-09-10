tech2 News Staff

Last night, Microsoft announced the pricing and the release date of its upcoming generation of the gaming console. The company announced that the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will debut on 10 November.

There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Xbox Series X, Series S pricing

The Xbox Series X has been announced at Rs 49,990, whereas the stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost Rs 34,990.

Pre-order for both the consoles will begin on 22 September; release is scheduled for 10 November.

We heard you wanted prices? Xbox Series X ₹49,990 (ERP). Xbox Series S ₹34,990 (ERP). Release date November 10. Pre-order starts September 22: xbx.lv/3lYA474| #PowerYourDreams

Along with the Xbox, Microsoft will offer 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. EA Play will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

New video games at launch include Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, Dirt 5, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The new Xbox Series X will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous video-game hardware.

In June, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition. The launch of the new PlayStation console is also due soon.

With inputs from the Associated Press.