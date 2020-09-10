Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Xbox Series S, Series X prices announced in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively

Pre-order for both the consoles will begin on 22 September; release is scheduled for 10 November.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 13:04:08 IST

Last night, Microsoft announced the pricing and the release date of its upcoming generation of the gaming console. The company announced that the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will debut on 10 November.

There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Xbox Series S, Series X prices announced in India at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively

Xbox Series X and Series S.

Xbox Series X, Series S pricing

The Xbox Series X has been announced at Rs 49,990, whereas the stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost Rs 34,990.

Pre-order for both the consoles will begin on 22 September; release is scheduled for 10 November.

We heard you wanted prices? Xbox Series X ₹49,990 (ERP). Xbox Series S ₹34,990 (ERP). Release date November 10. Pre-order starts September 22: xbx.lv/3lYA474| #PowerYourDreams

Posted by Xbox India on Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Along with the Xbox, Microsoft will offer 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. EA Play will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

New video games at launch include Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, Dirt 5, and Watch Dogs Legion.

The new Xbox Series X will support 4K graphics and feature a solid-state drive, allowing for faster loading times than previous video-game hardware.

In June, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition. The launch of the new PlayStation console is also due soon.

With inputs from the Associated Press.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox

Xbox Series S to be priced at £249, expected to be launched on 10 November

Sep 08, 2020
Xbox Series S to be priced at £249, expected to be launched on 10 November
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to launch on 13 November: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to launch on 13 November: All you need to know

Aug 28, 2020

science

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Ecology

Wildlife plummeted by two-thirds in 50 years, risk of pandemics to climb with further habitat loss: Living Planet Index

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020
Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Memories

Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study

Sep 09, 2020
Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Quantum Mechanics

Scientists discover quantum paradox that throws the foundations of observed reality into question

Sep 09, 2020