Microsoft is quickly turning out to be the only real friend that PC gamers have. This, you would think, might seem obvious given that PC gaming = Microsoft, but until a few years ago, this wasn’t the case.

Microsoft, like Sony and Nintendo, has a game console. That console was such a focus for them that they completely ignored the PC gaming side of things, letting companies like Valve swoop in and steal the entire audience.

With the arrival of the latest-generation of consoles (Xbox One, PS4), and a PC-friendly architecture (x86), it suddenly became very easy to develop for consoles as well as PC. It was at around this time that Microsoft also started dedicating more resources to PC gaming and started releasing titles like Forza Horizon 3 and Gears of War 4 on PC and console simultaneously.

This was a trend we saw at this year’s E3 event as well. Almost all of what were, traditionally, console-exclusive titles, will eventually arrive on PC.

In what can only be even more good news for PC gamers, GameDebate quotes Microsoft’s Phil Spencer as stating that the Xbox team is looking to overhaul the desktop app for Xbox. “We’re reworking how we’re thinking about the PC audience to try to be more reflective of the PC community,” said Spencer. Spencer is the executive president of gaming at Microsoft and essentially heads the Xbox division.

Microsoft had also hinted at the launch of a game-streaming service for “all” devices. Unlike stubborn Sony, Microsoft has embraced the fact that gamers don’t want to be tied to a specific platform.