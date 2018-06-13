Fortnite, arguably the most popular multiplayer game on the planet right now, is available on the Nintendo Switch starting today! This announcement was made at Nintendo's E3 press conference on 12 June and it seems that this is the next step for cross-platform Fortnite sessions. Right? Well almost. PlayStation 4 (PS4) users of Fortnite are in for a rude awakening.

Sony is being very stubborn about not supporting cross-platform play with any game. In fact, Sony had earlier kicked up a similar fuss about cross-platform support for Rocket League, another immensely popular game.

As a matter of fact, if you have logged in to your Epic Games account (required for playing Fortnite) from your PS4, that account is no longer eligible for playing on the Nintendo Switch. This means that all your saved achievements, playing history, collectables and more are now part of your PS4 only and can't be used on another platform.

Sucks, right? Epic Games has made it quite clear in its alert notification that it is not responsible for this cross-platform fallout with Sony.

If you log in to your Switch using a PS4 Epic Games account, a message pops up which reads, "This Fortnite account is associated with a platform which does not allow it to operate on Switch. Neither the Fortnite website nor Epic Customer Service are able to change this. To play Fortnite on Switch, please create a new account.”

Microsoft, Apple and Nintendo are working together by combining all their platforms into giving the users what they want. On the other side, there is Sony, who is being stubborn about cross-platform compatibility.

With the combined user base of PC, iOS, Xbox and now the Switch being so much more than the PS, it would seem that there is little incentive for users to play Fortnite on the PS4. To top matters off, Epic Games will also be bringing Fortnite to Android by the end of summer, which would most certainly make the entire situation worse for PlayStation users.

Why is Sony being so stubborn about cross-platform support? Even Nintendo, which is known to be very particular about its intellectual properties, has very nicely opened up to developers. Sony still has a great console and great games, but gamers are increasingly averse to being tied to a particular platform, and Sony had better open up if it wants to continue staying relevant.

For those of you who are living under a rock or somesuch, Fortnite is an online multiplayer third-person shooter game with a very popular Battle Royale mode. In this mode, 100 players are dropped onto a map and your objective is to kill the remaining players to win the game. You can also for squads of up to four players each and win the game as a team.

