Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 is expected to be available from 25 May next year: Report

The official teaser featured actor Giancarlo Esposito as Anton who will be the villain in Far Cry 6.


FP TrendingNov 20, 2020 13:00:01 IST

Originally Far Cry 6 was intended to be released on 19 February 2021. However, the game got pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to a report by Pure Xbox, an Xbox Store listing suggests that the game will be available from 25 May 2021. However, the report adds that it could just be a placeholder. According to Pure Xbox, the delay was intended to create inspire gamers to play while also focusing on the wellbeing of teams in the current situation.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6, had on 29 October issued a tweet where they informed fans that earlier in the year they had introduced gamers to "the most ambitious game in the series to date" and while they know that players are anxious to get their hands on Far Cry 6, they want to let fans know that the developers have been given more time to allow to make it a game they aspire to play.

"Our teams around the world are working in the studios and from their homes to pour their passion and creativity into making an unforgettable game," they further added.


Ubisoft had confirmed the sixth edition of the popular video game back in July through a teaser. The 11-second video featured actor Giancarlo Esposito as Anton who will be the villain in Far Cry 6. The actor has essayed the role of Gustavo Fring in the hit American series Breaking Bad. He also portrayed the fictional character in its prequel show Better Call Saul.

 

