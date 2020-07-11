FP Trending

Ubisoft confirmed the sixth edition of its popular video game Far Cry is under development by releasing a short clip recently. The teaser only featured the main villain and promises more will be revealed in the Ubi Forward event scheduled to take place on 12 July.

The confirmation comes after multiple accounts of speculation and Far Cry 6 leaks were spread across the internet. All buzz came to a rest with the official account of Far Cry posting the little snippet on Twitter. The caption to the post read: “Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward.”

The 11-second video features actor Giancarlo Esposito as Anton who will be the villain in Far Cry 6. The actor has essayed the role of Gustavo Fring in the hit American series Breaking Bad. He also portrayed the fictional character in its prequel show Better Call Saul.

Ubisoft had to confirm the news of Far Cry 6’s release after the official listing of the game showed up on PlayStation’s HongKong store. The listing said that Anton will be the primary antagonist. It also stated that the game will be released on next generation consoles along with the current Xbox One, PS4, and PC systems.

Esposito’s role as the meth kingpin in Breaking Bad, who operates under the garb of a fried chicken chain owner, had earned him Emmy nominations. He has also played grey shade roles in other shows, making him a perfect antagonist for the game. The actor has been associated with video games in the past as well. He lent his voice for the 2014 game Payday 2 and appeared in the trailer of Destiny.

Earlier during an interview with Collider.com, the actor had revealed that he was working on a very big gaming project.