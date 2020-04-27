Monday, April 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Total War: Shogun II game is now available for free till 1 May on Steam

The freebie offer coincides with the sale of the Total War games, which runs from today at 10.30 pm IST until 4 May, 10.30 pm.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2020 19:48:41 IST

In an attempt to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, Sega is offering the Total War: Shogun II game for free until 1 May. The free game will be available through Valve’s Steam platform for PCs.

Sega, in a blog post, said, “Within this epic homage to Feudal Japan, players can recreate an iconic clash of traditional samurai culture, build vast empires from Fukushima to Hitachi, or enact cunning schemes through spy and assassin networks.”

Total War: Shogun II game is now available for free till 1 May on Steam

Total war: Shogun II

If users download the game during the specified time, it will be theirs to keep. Total War: Shogun 2 will up for grabs at 75 percent off, after 1 May.

The freebie offer coincides with the sale of the Total War games, which runs from today at 10.30 pm IST until 4 May, 10.30 pm.

This sale includes selected historical Total War games and DLCs, but does not include Total War: Three Kingdoms, Rome: Total War main games, or Total War: Warhammer games.

The company also has something to offer to those who already own one or more of the included DLC packs. For such users, the price that they will pay for Total War: Shogun 2 DLC Collection will be adjusted automatically to offset the cost of those DLCs.

Sega is not the only developer who is giving away games to encourage people to maintain self-quarantine and social distancing. Epic Games had last month announced that it was offering World War Z for free between 26 March and 2 April. Those who downloaded the game during the specified dates were allowed to keep World War Z.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber launches Uber Essentials service in Mumbai, four other cities to ferry people to hospitals, pharmacies

Apr 16, 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber launches Uber Essentials service in Mumbai, four other cities to ferry people to hospitals, pharmacies
AICTE asks colleges to maintain social distancing from fake news; check official updates on www.aicte-india.org

NewsTracker

AICTE asks colleges to maintain social distancing from fake news; check official updates on www.aicte-india.org

Apr 17, 2020
Delhi University releases online form for May-June exams; last date of submission 15 May; visit examportal.duresult.in to check

NewsTracker

Delhi University releases online form for May-June exams; last date of submission 15 May; visit examportal.duresult.in to check

Apr 21, 2020
JNU approves recommendations made by its schools and centers on mode of examination; online tests possible if consensus reached

NewsTracker

JNU approves recommendations made by its schools and centers on mode of examination; online tests possible if consensus reached

Apr 23, 2020
NIIT inks agreement with a US-based EdTech company for virtual education services

NewsTracker

NIIT inks agreement with a US-based EdTech company for virtual education services

Apr 22, 2020
UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

NewsTracker

UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

Apr 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020