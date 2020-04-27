FP Trending

In an attempt to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, Sega is offering the Total War: Shogun II game for free until 1 May. The free game will be available through Valve’s Steam platform for PCs.

Sega, in a blog post, said, “Within this epic homage to Feudal Japan, players can recreate an iconic clash of traditional samurai culture, build vast empires from Fukushima to Hitachi, or enact cunning schemes through spy and assassin networks.”

If users download the game during the specified time, it will be theirs to keep. Total War: Shogun 2 will up for grabs at 75 percent off, after 1 May.

The freebie offer coincides with the sale of the Total War games, which runs from today at 10.30 pm IST until 4 May, 10.30 pm.

This sale includes selected historical Total War games and DLCs, but does not include Total War: Three Kingdoms, Rome: Total War main games, or Total War: Warhammer games.

The company also has something to offer to those who already own one or more of the included DLC packs. For such users, the price that they will pay for Total War: Shogun 2 DLC Collection will be adjusted automatically to offset the cost of those DLCs.

Sega is not the only developer who is giving away games to encourage people to maintain self-quarantine and social distancing. Epic Games had last month announced that it was offering World War Z for free between 26 March and 2 April. Those who downloaded the game during the specified dates were allowed to keep World War Z.

