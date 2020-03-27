FP Trending

With social distancing the rule no.1 to keep Coronavirus from spreading, more and more people are now taking to gaming consoles and smartphones to spend their time.

There is some good news for fans of World War Z. They now have a week to download the game for free from 26 March.

World War Z announced on Twitter that the game has been added to the list of popular titles that are up for grabs at the Epic Games Store for free. The offer lasts until 2 April.

“Get it now and experience the latest Crossplay Update, with new weapons and perks, Horde Mode Z improvements, a new mission objective, and more,” the game-maker wrote.

From today until April 2nd, World War Z is FREE to download and keep FOREVER on the Epic Games Store. Get it now and experience the latest Crossplay Update, with new weapons and perks, Horde Mode Z improvements, a new mission objective, and more: https://t.co/BPYE5uhdqy pic.twitter.com/vk8WnkFRVM — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 26, 2020

Epic Games Store too responded to the post writing, "Now let’s go slay some zombies!"

Now let’s go slay some zombies! ‍♂️ — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 26, 2020



The best part about the offer is that those who download the game for free won’t face any restrictions using World War Z even after the scheme is over.

Released in 2019, World War Z is a third-person shooter game for up to four players featuring hordes of zombies. It follows players and their struggle to survive a zombie outbreak and includes six types of characters-Gunslinger, Hellraises, Slashers, Medic, Fixer and Exterminator.

Earlier, Figment and Tormentor x Punisher has also been announced as free games.



