Friday, March 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

World War Z is available to download for free on Epic Games store till 2 April

World War Z is a third-person shooter game for up to four players featuring hordes of zombies.


FP TrendingMar 27, 2020 14:37:26 IST

With social distancing the rule no.1 to keep Coronavirus from spreading, more and more people are now taking to gaming consoles and smartphones to spend their time.

There is some good news for fans of World War Z. They now have a week to download the game for free from 26 March.

World War Z announced on Twitter that the game has been added to the list of popular titles that are up for grabs at the Epic Games Store for free. The offer lasts until 2 April.

World War Z is available to download for free on Epic Games store till 2 April

World War Z

“Get it now and experience the latest Crossplay Update, with new weapons and perks, Horde Mode Z improvements, a new mission objective, and more,” the game-maker wrote.

Epic Games Store too responded to the post writing, "Now let’s go slay some zombies!"


The best part about the offer is that those who download the game for free won’t face any restrictions using World War Z even after the scheme is over.

Released in 2019, World War Z is a third-person shooter game for up to four players featuring hordes of zombies. It follows players and their struggle to survive a zombie outbreak and includes six types of characters-Gunslinger, Hellraises, Slashers, Medic, Fixer and Exterminator.

Earlier, Figment and Tormentor x Punisher has also been announced as free games.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Outbreak: SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients

Mar 22, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients
US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

COVID 19

US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 18, 2020
What are the best and worst-case scenarios of COVID-19 in India?

What are the best and worst-case scenarios of COVID-19 in India?

Mar 26, 2020
Paralympic Committee of India welcomes Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020's postponement, says 'absolutely the right thing to do'

Paralympic Committee of India welcomes Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020's postponement, says 'absolutely the right thing to do'

Mar 25, 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ticket holders face anxious wait following reports of postponement of Games due to coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ticket holders face anxious wait following reports of postponement of Games due to coronavirus pandemic

Mar 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020