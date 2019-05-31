tech2 News Staff

Apart from an announcement trailer, nothing much was known about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game from Square Enix. However, E3 organiser ESA has revealed the details of the game by mistake on its website.

First spotted by Reddit user u/iAMA_Leb_AMA, the details have since been removed. It was published on the E3 Coliseum page which lists down all the panel discussions at E3 and the games that are going to be released at the event. Every panel listing has an accompanying description on what attendees can expect from the panel. For a Tuesday panel, it displayed details about Square Enix’s upcoming Marvel’s Avengers that actually put out gameplay details.

The description said, “Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customise your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat.”

It does spill the deets on core gameplay and we know that it’s going to be a story-driven game, and since it says co-op, players might be able to team up as different superheroes from the Avengers to complete missions. Square Enix will be officially unveiling more about the game at its E3 briefing scheduled on 11 June at 6.30 am IST.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.