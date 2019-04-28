tech2 News Staff

Sony very recently shared the first official details about the PlayStation 5. However, Sony didn’t mention anything about a release date or pricing.

Sony's lead architect on the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita, Mark Cerny did state that the console won’t be hitting shelves in 2019, but that's about all we know so far.

Now though, we might be getting a better idea of when the PS5 might launch. According to Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter, Sony has been telling press that the PlayStation 5 won’t be launching at any point in the next 12 months. That rules out an early 2020 release for the console, but it does suggest that it’ll be here before the calendar rolls over into 2021.

Reports in the past have pegged 2020 as the year that both the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox will appear. From what we know so far, the upcoming console will support ray tracing and that it'll be capable of running games in 8K. Mark Cerny also said that the PS5 will use a custom AMD CPU based on third-gen Ryzen processors and will use an SSD for storage instead of a more typical hard drive.

Sony:

-No next-gen PlayStation launch over next 12 months

-PS Now has been ave. 40% annual growth since launch, now 700,000 users

-Much of Y31.1 billion (difference between past fy op vs this fy op outlook) to be invested to develop next PlayStation console — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019

The fact that Sony doesn't anticipate launching the PlayStation 5 within the next 12 months suggests that the company is considering a fall 2020 release date for the console. We're still too far out to make a confident call on when the console will release but we do hope for more details to follow as the months follow.

