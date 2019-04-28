Sunday, April 28, 2019Back to
Sony's PlayStation 5 won't arrive until May 2020 at the earliest, reveals tweet

The upcoming PlayStation 5 will likely support ray tracing and will be capable of running games in 8K.

tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2019 17:24:00 IST

Sony very recently shared the first official details about the PlayStation 5. However, Sony didn’t mention anything about a release date or pricing.

Sony's lead architect on the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita, Mark Cerny did state that the console won’t be hitting shelves in 2019, but that's about all we know so far.

Now though, we might be getting a better idea of when the PS5 might launch. According to Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter, Sony has been telling press that the PlayStation 5 won’t be launching at any point in the next 12 months. That rules out an early 2020 release for the console, but it does suggest that it’ll be here before the calendar rolls over into 2021.

PS4 controller (white)

PS4 controller (white)

Reports in the past have pegged 2020 as the year that both the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox will appear. From what we know so far, the upcoming console will support ray tracing and that it'll be capable of running games in 8K. Mark Cerny also said that the PS5 will use a custom AMD CPU based on third-gen Ryzen processors and will use an SSD for storage instead of a more typical hard drive.

The fact that Sony doesn't anticipate launching the PlayStation 5 within the next 12 months suggests that the company is considering a fall 2020 release date for the console. We're still too far out to make a confident call on when the console will release but we do hope for more details to follow as the months follow.

