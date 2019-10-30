tech2 News Staff

The numbers are out and the PlayStation 4 has outsold the original PlayStation and the Nintendo Wii.

Sony announced its second-quarter earnings, claiming that it sold 2.8 million consoles between July and September. The Verge reported that the PS4 sold 100 million units three months ago, so now the total comes up to 102.8 million. In comparison, the original PlayStation had sold 102.5 million units whereas the Nintendo Wii sold 101.6 million.

The crown for the best-selling home console is still held by the PlayStation 2 that sold 155 million units. And it looks like it’s going to be incredibly difficult to cross or even repeat. This is because the current console generation is coming to an end. Sony has officially announced that the PlayStation 5 will be coming out next year in the holiday season. Xbox is also preparing to launch its next-generation console, codenamed “Scarlett” in the same period.

However, Sony hasn’t really abandoned the console for the upcoming PS5. Big exclusive titles including Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II are yet to release on the PS4.

