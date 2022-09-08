FP Staff

Sony has started pushing out a firmware update for the PlayStation5 that brings 1440p support to the console. The firmware update was in the beta phase of testing for quite some time, mainly because it was a major one, which fixed a number of minor issues.

The 1440P resolution supports only 60Hz and 120Hz output for the time being. Variable Refresh Rate or VRR is not currently available. VRR is only supported for 1080p and 2160p modes.

Resolution changes aside, this update enables “gamelists” or simply put, folders. Users can create up to 15 game lists with up to 100 items per list.

This update also makes it easier to jump back in a game by showing the last activity users were engaged with when they last played. Sony also makes it much easier for users to try out 3D Audio, by making it much easier to toggle between it and the regular Stereo Audio to see what they prefer.

Another new feature which has been enabled is YouTube search using voice commands. Users can say “Hey, PlayStation, find XYZ on YouTube” and the YouTube app will pop up and perform the search, even during gameplay. For the time being this feature is only in English and only for PS5 players registered in the US and the UK, although it will be expanded to other languages and regions soon.

In other PS5 news, Sony is ready to launch the 2022 edition of the gaming console. It is being speculated that the new edition of the gaming console moves the APU to a 6nm node, down from the original 7nm node, because of which Sony has been able to use a lighter cooling system.

This might be the reason why retailers are reporting that the new lot of PS5s are about 300 grams lighter. The latest revision is said to be optimized for faster production.