tech2 News Staff

Ever since Sony launched the PlayStation 5 (Review), buyers are witnessing a shortage of the gaming console in the market. Sony has reportedly confirmed that the console will remain in short supply through 2022 as well. As per a report by Bloomberg, Sony warned its analysts about the same recently. The company also revealed that it has already sold 7.8 million units of PS5 till 31 March this year and is aiming to sell 14.8 million in the ongoing fiscal year.

The report further reveals that the reason behind the shortage of PS5 is the shortage of its components like semiconductors.

(Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 review: Forget the damn graphics, immersion is the name of the game)

According to Bloomberg, at a private briefing, Hiroki Totoki, Chief Financial Officer at Sony said, "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand".

The company has not given any estimated timeline as to when will the supply get back to normal.