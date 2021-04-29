Thursday, April 29, 2021Back to
Sony sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles since November 2020, PS Plus now has 47.6 million subscribers

PlayStation’s overall business has gained a total operating profit of 342.2 billion yen ($3.14 billion) for the 2020 financial year.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2021 16:59:57 IST

Sony has sold a total of 7.8 million units of its PlayStation 5 console since its launch in November last year, the company’s annual earnings report for FY 2020 revealed. The PlayStation Plus has about 47.6 million subscribers now which is a 14.7 percent increase. PlayStation’s overall business has gained a total operating profit of 342.2 billion yen ($3.14 billion) for the 2020 financial year — a record for Sony, as the fourth quarter figures show.

In its financial report for Q3 2020, Sony had said that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units since its launch in early November. Furthermore, Sony sold 1.4 million PlayStation 4 consoles out of a total of 5.7 million in Q3 2020, and a million units in Q4 2020. Sony ramping up production ahead of the system’s launch explains the quarter-to-quarter drop.

The company also sold 338.9 million full game software for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and 58.4 million first-party titles in FY2020, compared to 61.4 million and 7.9 million sold in Q4 2020, respectively.

In addition to that, Sony’s Game & Network Services segment that includes games, consoles, and network services, brought in a revenue of JPY (Japanese Yen) 2,604,713 million (roughly Rs 1.8 crores). The PS5 was the fastest-selling console in US history through its first five months of availability in terms of total money spent and units moved, as per the NPD.

Sony recently took to its PlayStation’s account on Twitter to announce that the users of PlayStation Now (Sony's cloud streaming subscription service) will soon be able to stream selective games at 1080 p resolution.

