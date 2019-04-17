Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Sony celebrates one-year anniversary of God of War with a secret sequel tease

It’s giving away a new dynamic PS4 theme and a character avatar set on completing a year of release.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 11:45:55 IST

On the occasion of completing one year since the release of the multi-award winning game God of War (multiple Game of the Year awards as well) on 20 April, Sony is hosting a week-long celebration.

God of War Anniversary character avatar set. Image: Sony.

The Sony Santa Monica Studio is giving away two items for free as a token of appreciation to fans including a dynamic PS4 theme and a God of War Anniversary character PS4 avatar set. All of them are already available on the PlayStation Store. Gamers who haven’t bought the game can also add these items to their inventory.

To thank its fans, Sony also released a heart-warming video of its journey with the game and how influential it was among fans.

Game director Cory Barlog had already teased that something else was also coming from the studio on its anniversary and it isn’t going to be a DLC. If not a DLC, we could be getting a sequel. As reported by GamesRadar+, a Reddit user has found a secret message in the image of the PS4 dynamic theme indicating a sequel. On a closer look, the boat has a message carved out as Nordic runes. Its translation to English comes out to “Ragnarok is coming” and if you have some knowledge about Norse mythology, ‘Ragnarok’ is a big deal. It’s essentially the end of times or doomsday where everyone in the Nordic universe is wiped out from existence.

God of War dynamic PS4 theme. Image: Sony.

This is however only a cool Easter egg and it could just be that. We will get more clarity on 20 April when the game celebrates its anniversary.

God of War is exclusively available on the PS4.

