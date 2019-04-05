Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
God of War walks away with 'Best Game' and more at BAFTA Games Awards 2019

Fortnite managed to score a win in the category of Evolving Game.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 11:09:51 IST

The British Academy Games Awards 2019, or BAFTA Games Awards, has just concluded and the winners have been revealed. Interestingly, it was God of War that managed to win the most awards, including Audio Achievement, Best Game, Music and Narrative. Jeremy Davies, the guy who did motion capture for The Stranger, a character in God of War, also received an award for Best Performer.

 

Kratos in God of War (2018).

The BAFTA Awards are the British equivalent of the Academy Awards of Hollywood. Awards for video games earlier used to be a part of the BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Awards but later, games got their own awards in 2003. Held at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London this year, it was hosted by Irish comedian Dara O’Briain on 4 April.

Apart from God of War, the other winners are as follows:

  • Return of the Obra Dinn for Artistic Achievement and Game Design.
  • Nintendo Labo for Family and Game Innovation
  • Fortnite for Evolving Game
  • Into the Breach for Original Property
  • Florence for Mobile Game
  • Yoku’s Island Express for Debut Game
  • A Way Out for Multiplayer
  • Forza Horizon 4 for British Game
  • My Child Lebensborn for Game Beyond Entertainment
  • Old School Runescape for EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted by the public)

You can catch up on the entire BAFTA Games Awards 2019 ceremony below:

