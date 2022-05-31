FP Staff

Reliance Jio has become the latest entrant in the ultra competitive wireless gaming controllers in India with the launch of the Jio Game Controller. The device looks exactly like a normal controller that people get with gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The controller is compatible with a wide range of devices and is powered by a rechargeable battery. It also consists of two vibration motors and two pressure-point triggers.

The device promises to offer an immersive gaming experience across a number of platforms, although, it is best designed for Android. We take a look at the price at which the Jio Gaming Controller is being launched and some of its features that casual gamers will take a liking to.

The price

The Jio Game Controller has been priced at Rs 3,499 and comes in a single colour, Matte Black. The company is also offering an EMI option with the device, as it does with all of its devices. The Jio Game Controller can be bought at an EMI starting at Rs 165 per month.

People interested in the Jio Game Controller can purchase it from the Reliance Jio website.

Some features

The Jio Game Controller is compatible with Android tablets and Android TVs, as well as Android smartphones, provided you get a mobile stand or a holder that you’re comfortable using it with. The company claims that it works best with the Jio set-top box. The wireless gaming console sports a sleek design and features intuitive buttons and triggers.

The Jio Game Controller comes with Bluetooth connectivity and it offers a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, which for casual gaming is more than enough. It will be interesting to see how does the controller perform in terms of latency. For an even more impressive gaming experience, the device comes with two vibration motors and two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction D-pad.

Reliance Jio claims that a total of 20-button control layout of the Jio Game Controller enables players to navigate easily and complete their game without any hassle. What remains to be seen is the quality of the buttons, and how well they actually perform, because a number of third party controllers, especially the ones Made in China, wear off very quickly, and barely last a year of regular usage.

The Jio Game Controller also offers 8 hours of battery backup and comes with a micro USB port for charging.