After a long and anticipated wait, game developer Rockstar's latest title Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to hit PCs on November 5 after being initially only being announced for consoles last year. The PC preload for the game is however now available for download.

The information was given by Rockstar on its Twitter page and the game is up for preload means that those who have pre-purchased the game can now preload it on their system through the Rockstar Launcher. Even so, be prepared to shell out a lot of hard disk space for the game as Red Dead Redemption 2 clocks in at over 110 GB. This is more than size of the game on both the PS4 and Xbox One.

"The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more," said Rockstar in a statement.

Aside from the fact that this game will be occupying a very large portion of your hard disk, the open-world map of the game is said to be even bigger than the one seen on GTA V. For those who are not aware, Red Dead Redemption 2 happens to be primarily third-person open-world game set in the wild west back in the late 1800's.

