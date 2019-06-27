Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
PUBG will soon be receiving an original narrative experience from its new studio

A story-driven gameplay similar to Fortnite is probably what PUBG Corp is aiming for.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 21:57:56 IST

PUBG Corporation has created a new independent game studio named Striking Distance. Its main objective is to introduce an “original narrative experience in the PUBG universe.” This means apart from the battle royale game mode in PUBG, the game will receive a story-driven gameplay that could make it more interesting.

PUBG.

The new studio will be lead by CEO Glen Schofield who’s a well-known name in the industry. Having worked on massively-popular titles including Dead Space at Visceral Games and the Call of Duty franchise, good things can be expected from the new studio. Striking Distance is still in the process of hiring new talent and getting into working on the narrative experience that is said to go beyond battle royale. Schofield announced about the new studio in a video posted on PUBG's official YouTube channel.

Currently, there are four maps present in the PC version including Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and the smaller Sanhok. So far, all we’ve done is simply parachute into these maps and survive until the last man or team standing. A back-story to these maps could bring in a new dimension to the game. What exactly happened in the abandoned Soviet-era Erangel island? How did the thriving desert city of Miramar turn into a desolate landscape? Did something disastrous occur at Vikendi that drove everyone out of their homes? Is there something hiding in the jungles of Sanhok? The possibilities are endless.

Speaking of possibilities, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene had said he doesn’t intend to make a sequel to the game and that he was moving to a new division within PUBG Corp called 'PUBG Special Projects' to “explore experiences and how to connect people in ways that we haven't really done before”. Until now, there hasn’t been any news about what exactly this special division is developing.

It isn’t clear whether this narrative-style is going to be making its way into the existing game or whether it’s going to be an entirely new game. However, we think it will be integrated to the existing PC game just like Fortnite has its ‘Save the World’ story-driven gameplay. Since the studio is relatively new, there’s no official timeline to the release date or announcement.

