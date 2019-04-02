tech2 News Staff

While Brendan Greene, the man behind PlayerUnknown’s Battegrounds, also known as ‘Playerunknown’, is enjoying the success of his genre-defining battle royale game, he’s also working hard to explore new technologies and gameplay. Right before the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this year, he announced his move to a division within PUBG Corp called PUBG Special Projects. This transfer meant that he won’t be actively working with the core PUBG team, whom he trusts with the current and future development of the game.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Brendan stated that he doesn’t “intend to make PUBG 2”. Battle Royale is something he has already experienced immense success with and now he wants to “explore online experiences and how to connect people in ways that we haven't really done before”. This does keep the possibility of a multiplayer project in the works. However, Brendan said that there aren’t any details yet because he’s still in the team building and recruitment process.

Special Projects doesn’t really have a specified direction or roadmap of developing a certain kind of game. Brendan said that profit isn’t really a goal here, however, it will come much later when they have successfully built something. It doesn’t have any deadlines, and the only objective is to “explore and be curious for some time”.

Brendan hasn’t completely abandoned on working around the concept of battle royale since he’s still the consulting creative director of PUBG. He wants to see the battle royale genre grow to become stronger in the esports scene and it doesn’t matter whether it’s PUBG or some other battle royale game. Out of all the current battle royale games in the market, he pointed out the success of Apex Legends. He said, “Apex Legends did an amazing job, they didn't hype anything, they just announced and delivered a great game.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.