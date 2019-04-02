Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG creator doesn’t want to develop a sequel to the battle royale game

Brendan Greene wants to “try something else” but not a sequel to PUBG under the Special Projects division.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 15:53:00 IST

While Brendan Greene, the man behind PlayerUnknown’s Battegrounds, also known as ‘Playerunknown’, is enjoying the success of his genre-defining battle royale game, he’s also working hard to explore new technologies and gameplay. Right before the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this year, he announced his move to a division within PUBG Corp called PUBG Special Projects. This transfer meant that he won’t be actively working with the core PUBG team, whom he trusts with the current and future development of the game.

PUBG creator doesn’t want to develop a sequel to the battle royale game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Brendan stated that he doesn’t “intend to make PUBG 2. Battle Royale is something he has already experienced immense success with and now he wants to “explore online experiences and how to connect people in ways that we haven't really done before”. This does keep the possibility of a multiplayer project in the works. However, Brendan said that there aren’t any details yet because he’s still in the team building and recruitment process.

Special Projects doesn’t really have a specified direction or roadmap of developing a certain kind of game. Brendan said that profit isn’t really a goal here, however, it will come much later when they have successfully built something. It doesn’t have any deadlines, and the only objective is to “explore and be curious for some time”.

Brendan hasn’t completely abandoned on working around the concept of battle royale since he’s still the consulting creative director of PUBG. He wants to see the battle royale genre grow to become stronger in the esports scene and it doesn’t matter whether it’s PUBG or some other battle royale game. Out of all the current battle royale games in the market, he pointed out the success of Apex Legends. He said, “Apex Legends did an amazing job, they didn't hype anything, they just announced and delivered a great game.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass is now live along with a new character

Mar 20, 2019
Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass is now live along with a new character
PUBG creator Brendan Greene says the game has a bright future in the e-Sports industry

PUBG

PUBG creator Brendan Greene says the game has a bright future in the e-Sports industry

Mar 29, 2019
Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019

Oculus

Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019

Mar 20, 2019
Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Stadia

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Mar 19, 2019
Apex Coins introduced in India for Apex Legends on PS4 starting from Rs 832

Apex Legends

Apex Coins introduced in India for Apex Legends on PS4 starting from Rs 832

Mar 23, 2019
Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

Google Stadia

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

Mar 20, 2019

science

Computer-generated DNA sequences may help create synthetic living things

Genetic Engineering

Computer-generated DNA sequences may help create synthetic living things

Apr 02, 2019
Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Space

Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Apr 02, 2019
Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Summer heat

Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Apr 02, 2019
Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Astronomy

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Apr 02, 2019