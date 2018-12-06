tech2 News Staff

Fortnite servers are currently down as Epic Games gears up for Season 7 of the game and we are in for a treat with the winter theme coming into the game. Among things that are added, the most exciting would be the ice-themed skins as well as a new pets, new weapons and vehicle skins.

Although the update has not officially rolled out, a report by Forbes has detailed what all things we can expect in the seventh season of the world's most popular multiplayer game.

There are new skins introduced which range from a "cat enthusiast to an armoured, bodysuit-wearing cat enthusiast." There's also a Tier 100 skin which looks kind of like the armour the Night King wore in Game of Thrones. There's also a Yeti and Santa Clause skin thrown into the mix.

The new pet introduced in this season is a hamster called Hamirez.

The vehicle and weapon skins are called as 'Wraps' and when active, these 'Wraps' will swap out the standard look of your vehicle and weapon to something more customised. The famous plane which drops people into the battle arena is also getting swapped for a biplane.

As of right now, these are the only changes that the report mentions. Fortnite servers are set to be up and running again by tomorrow at 2.30 pm IST.