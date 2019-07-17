Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
PUBG releases a cinematic trailer for Season 4 which hints at a backstory for the Erangel map

Haven't we all wondered what was the story behind the abandoned island of Erangel in PUBG?

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 16:07:24 IST

Haven't we all wondered what was the story behind the abandoned island of Erangel in PUBG? 100 players drop and fight for their life while an invisible ring closes around them sounds fascinating enough to make a cinematic trailer around it and that has exactly what PUBG Corp. has done.

Representational image. PUBG.

The 2-minute long trailer, which is also the prelude to the upcoming Season 4 for PUBG, shows a backstory of the Erangel map in PUBG. It shows the story of a little boy in 1965 who witnessed a massacre on the island and became the first lone survivor. The trailer then cuts to present day where the players are dropping on to the island and their movements are being tracked by CCTV cameras. The feed of these cameras is being seen by one man who is believed to be the first lone survivor.

There has been a lot of talk about story-driven gameplay coming to the title that could make it more interesting. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene had said he doesn’t intend to make a sequel to the game and that he was moving to a new division within PUBG Corp called 'PUBG Special Projects' to “explore experiences and how to connect people in ways that we haven't really done before”. Until now, there hasn’t been any news about what exactly this special division is developing.

Apart from that, a newly revamped Erangel 2.0 is coming officially to PUBG on 24 July with Season 4 along with new intro music in the lobby.

