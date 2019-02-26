tech2 News Staff

After adding the highly exhilarating Zombie mode experience on PUBG Mobile, the company has announced a new update for the PC version which will include a bunch of new features including a new vehicle on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.

As per the update, the Zima vehicle will be replaced by UAZs which will be a lot easier to maneuver on the snowy terrain. There's also a Snowbike, which replaces the standard Motorbike, added with the primary objective of giving you more speed on the snow without slipping.

PC Players: Update #26 is now on the Test Server! Flare Guns have been added to public matches, as well as two new Vikendi exclusive vehicles the Zima and Snowbike. Rich presence support for Steam and Discord is here. Bug fixes and full patch notes here:https://t.co/LBKPmb8QBE pic.twitter.com/djN66WKZ7F — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 20, 2019

The flare gun, which until now had just been added only on PUBG Mobile till now, will now be coming to the PUBG PC as well. The flare gun can be used to get a special care package where it is fired, however, on the PUBG PC, the flare gun will only work in the first blue circle.

A message will be shown when a nearby player calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.

