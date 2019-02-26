Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
PUBG PC gets update with new snow vehicles for the Vikendi Map, new flare guns

The flare gun, which had been added only on PUBG Mobile till now, will now be coming to PUBG PC.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 15:27:26 IST

After adding the highly exhilarating Zombie mode experience on PUBG Mobile, the company has announced a new update for the PC version which will include a bunch of new features including a new vehicle on the Vikendi map along with new flare gun.

PUBG map.

PUBG map.

As per the update, the Zima vehicle will be replaced by UAZs which will be a lot easier to maneuver on the snowy terrain. There's also a Snowbike, which replaces the standard Motorbike, added with the primary objective of giving you more speed on the snow without slipping.

The flare gun, which until now had just been added only on PUBG Mobile till now, will now be coming to the PUBG PC as well. The flare gun can be used to get a special care package where it is fired, however, on the PUBG PC, the flare gun will only work in the first blue circle.

A message will be shown when a nearby player calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.

 

