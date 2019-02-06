Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
PUBG Mobile's new teaser hints Zombie mode update could be imminent

In our initial time with PUBG's beta version of Zombie Mode, our experience was exhilarating.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 14:20:53 IST

PUBG Mobile Zombie mode is quite the anticipated feature that is said to come soon. Now the official Twitter handle of the game has tweeted out a photo of the game's collaboration with Resident Evil 2 with the caption ‘Only the strong will survive’.

PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2

PUBG Mobile Resident Evil 2

This has led us to believe that the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 is going to come quite soon, maybe even this week. Although the Zombie mode will be a time-limited event, it is easily the most exciting feature that will be introduced to the game since the addition of War Mode.

The basic premise of the event is the same as a classic match of PUBG, where you have to be the last man or squad standing. However, zombies from the Resident Evil 2 will be thrown into the mix to make matters quite interesting. In our initial time with the beta version of Zombie Mode, our experience was nothing short of exhilarating. Only the Eragnel, Map supports this new Zombie Mode but we should see more maps joining in the coming days.

The new update will also bring in new weapons, new attachments, graphics improvements and a new 'Moonlight' mode for the Vikendi map.

