Zombie mode has been what PUBG Mobile fans have been looking forward to for a while now and as expected, the new mode is finally playable on the latest Beta version of the game.

PUBG Mobile Beta has been updated to version 0.11.0, featuring a collaboration with Resident Evil 2 and a new special game mode to celebrate this collaboration. The new game mode is called 'RE2: Sunset' and it is a time-limited event featuring the base Erangel map and the same objectives, but with the added twist of zombies.

Bosses and Zombies from Resident Evil 2 will spawn on the map, and killing them will grant players resources and items. Each wave of zombies coming at the player also gets more lethal with time. We tried our hand with the new mode and found it exhilarating.

The version 0.11.0 update also adds moonlight to the Vikendi snow map and adds Sanhok to Arcade Quick Matches. A new Push to Talk (PTT) function has also been added, which lets players converse with each other during matches with the push of a single button.

The update also brings a few features which have been around on the PC version of PUBG. This includes damage stacking outside the safe zone and air-raid adjustments. Damage stacking means that the players outside of the safe zone during gameplay receive damage in correlation with their distance from the safe zone circle. Meanwhile, the air raid area has been adjusted to reduce in size whenever the safe zone does. However, this adjustment is only available in Sanhok and Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0 Beta update patch notes

Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Added weather: moonlight to Vikendi.

Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.

Added push-to-talk chat in matches.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.

Added feature from our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vikendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

