Kshitij Pujari

The previous article in my two-part series on sniper rifles in PUBG: Mobile explained in detail how and when bolt-action rifles can be used. In this part, we take a look at the other category of sniper rifles present in the game, DMRs (designated marksman rifles). The main difference between the two types of weapons is the firing rate. DMRs are either semi-automatic or automatic. They do not require an individual bolt movement to eject a spent round or chamber a new one. Consequently, DMRs also have less damage and range than a bolt-action rifle, but could be useful in mid-range combat. Here are the DMRs that are used in PUBG: Mobile.

VSS Vintorez

Strictly speaking, one cannot exactly term the VSS as a DMR. This is because the power and range of the VSS are quite low as compared to other weapons in the list. The main advantage for the VSS is that it automatically comes with a suppressor and a 4X scope. While the gun is fully automatic, which is a rarity as far as DMRs go, it only holds 10 rounds. The firing rate on the gun is also quite high, which means that you run the risk of emptying your mag pretty fast. However, the suppressor is extremely efficient in masking sound so your enemy won't be able to gauge the direction of a shot from audio alone.

In terms of attachments, the VSS can only be equipped with extended mags, which could take the number of rounds to 15. At 200 meters, the VSS can be quite lethal as it fires quickly. Level 3 vest holders should not be too worried, although there will be significant damage. The bullet drop is quite sharp beyond this point although you can always adjust the aim accordingly. The gun becomes quite useless at 400 meters, however. It takes 9 mm rounds like the UMP9 and Uzi.

Mini 14

The Mini 14 is a lightweight, semi-automatic DMR which has increased stability and low-recoil, making it quite effective for short-range combat. The range on the Mini 14 is definitely greater than that of the VSS and it takes the lethal 5.56 mm rounds used in ARs (assault rifles) like the M416, Scar L and G36C. The gun can hold a total of 20 bullets in its magazine, which can be boosted to 30 using an extended mag. In fact, among all DMRs, the Mini 14 has the highest mag capacity, putting it at par with many ARs.

All AR attachments such as compensators, suppressors, scopes (till 8X), grips and extended mags can be equipped on the Mini 14. Apart from this, cheek pads can be used to reduce recoil. As far as the range for the Mini 14 goes, it can effectively destroy a level 2 helmet in two close-range shots (about 90 meters). Damage falls off significantly beyond that point. At 400 meters the gun is more of a miss than a hit, but thanks to the high fire rate, you could attempt to down an enemy who's out in the open.

SKS

With the SKS, medium range combat, to about 150 meters, becomes very easy. The gun has a high muzzle velocity, slightly lower than that of the Mini 14, and does a lot of damage. It uses the 7.62 mm rounds used by the AK47, M762 and DP28. At 50 metres, two shots will destroy a level 3 vest. At less than 20 metres, you can say goodbye to your head. The SKS carries 10 rounds but this can be bumped up to 20 using extended mags.

Again, all attachments present on the Mini 14 make their way to the SKS. One thing that might trouble you at long range is that the gun's recoil is high, which is understandable considering the high power it packs. Bullet drop is not much till 400 meters, after which you will need to adjust your aim. Skilful players can knock out players using the SKS even at 300 meters with up to 4 body shots if the enemy is not wearing a level three vest

SLR

In the hands of a skilled player, the semi-automatic SLR becomes perhaps the second most lethal DMR for long range combat. It is basically an amped up version of the SKS as it uses the same rounds and attachments, and has the same magazine capacity. The only difference is that it has significantly higher damage and range. The gun reloads slightly slower than the SKS but it has increased stability if you fire from the hip. The weight of the gun is also higher, which gives it a slight disadvantage while peeking and shooting at close quarters.

The most effective range for the SLR happens to be 150 meters, where two good headshots will knock out players with level 2 helmets. However, if you shoot someone in close quarters, a single shot to the head will spell the end of their game. The SLR is one of the rarest DMRs in the game.

At 400 meters bullet drop is quite sharp and the damage also is reduced significantly.

Mk14

The rarest of the DMRs and also the only one that can be obtained via a drop is the Mk14. It is also the most lethal gun in the entire PUBG universe in my opinion. Mk14 has better versatility for two reasons. Firstly, it has a fully automatic shooting mode, and secondly, it comes with its own bipod. This means that the gun is highly effective even at close quarters. Three shots to the body, even if you have on a level 3 vest, will see you knocked out. Mk14 has the highest damage amongst all DMRs which makes it all the more deadly in fully automatic mode.

Chambered in 7.62 mm, just like the SKS and SLR, the gun holds 10 in the magazine and up to 20 with an extension. A disadvantage on the Mk14 is that due to the high muzzle velocity, the recoil on the gun is quite strong. To settle close combat situations, one needs to master recoil control. The Mk14, like all other DMRs, starts loosing power drastically at 400 meters. A level 3 vest will protect you from 4-5 shots but a good marksman can down you out in less with shots to your helmet. To counter the recoil, you can go prone, where the bipod on the Mk14 comes into play. In this position, you can more effectively shoot enemies at a distance, although the tradeoff is your inability to move much.

All SLR and SKS attachments can be used on the Mk14.

