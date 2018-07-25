Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 21:11 IST

PUBG Mobile update 0.7.0 rolling out now with War Mode, a new gun and more

The most anticipated feature is undoubtedly 'War Mode', which is PUBG's version of a deathmatch.

PUBG madness, even for mobile, is spreading quite rapidly around the world and it won't be a stretch to say that it is one of the most popular mobile game on Android and iOS. Now a new update is going to introduce some new features to the game, which are sure to keep gamers hooked to the app more than they already are. The latest PUBG Mobile update 0.7.0 is now rolling out globally and it has a download size of 1.6 GB on Android and 2.2 GB on iOS.

PUBG new update.

PUBG's latest update introduces a whole bunch of exciting new features.

The most anticipated feature is undoubtedly 'War Mode', which is PUBG's version of a deathmatch. Teams of 2 and 4 drop into a small playing area to compete with other teams. Unlike in other modes, when a player dies in War Mode, they respawn after 30 seconds back into the match.

The objective of a squad or a duo is to get a certain amount of kills within a specified time period. Quite surprisingly, 'War Mode' is only available to play on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. Let's hope the limitation is removed in due time.

Also introduced is the new Mobile Clan system wherein users can create unique clans for working towards earning exclusive awards by climbing through ranks and completing challenges. A new SLR Sniper Rifle has also been added to the game and at the moment, it is exclusive only to the Eragnel map.

The game's First Person Perspective mode will now be supported in custom rooms. There is also a new Like feature wherein players can now give one another LIKEs after a match. The number of LIKEs received will be displayed on a player's profile page. Finally, as is always the case with major updates, the UI of the game has been refreshed and improved.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

also see

PUBG

PUBG Beta arrives on the Google Play Store, but it's already too late to join

Jul 11, 2018

Fortnite

Tencent all but confirms the release of Fortnite for Android on 24 July in China

Jul 11, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018