PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge or PMSC is an esports competition exclusive to gaming content creators.

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2019 14:43:38 IST

PUBG Mobile's PMSC aka the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 is back, an esports tournament that fans of the game adored.

The return of this competition has now been confirmed by a post on the game's official India Twitter account. Unlike other PUBG Mobile competitions, PMSC is a tournament meant specifically for gaming content creators.

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 poster. Image: YouTube/ PUBG Mobile

Although full details are yet to be revealed, the top 32 PUBG Mobile creators from across the country will get featured in the events section of PMSC 2019, of which only the top 16 players with the most votes will be invited to create a squad and play in the tournament.

Last year's PMSC Finals took place in Dubai and it had 20 finalists from over 10 regions. Various teams got their entry through an online voting system from millions of fans across the world. The tournament was won by a team named 'RRQ Athena', who bagged the winners' trophy along with a cheque worth of $600,000. The take-home cash award is considerably lower this year ($250,000) but that wouldn't deflate creators from trying their best to entertain their fans.

The tournament commences on 1 July as confirmed by PUBG Mobile on their Twitter handle, which means that from 1 July onwards, players and fans can vote for their favorite PUBG Mobile content creators.

