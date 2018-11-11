Tencent Games and PUBG Mobile just announced that a new event called the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global is set to take place From 29 November to 1 December at the Festival Arena, Dubai.

To participate in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, players must have more than 1,000 fans or followers across specified streaming platforms but can form a squad of up to three other players with no requirements. The region level rounds of the Star Challenge have been underway for the past month and PUBG Mobile has now invited the top 20 teams from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea, and China to participate in the Global Finals at Dubai.

The winning team at the event which is being referred to as the first official eSports festival for PUBG Mobile will take home a grand prize of $400,000.

More than 15,000 teams had applied to be a part of the challenge, however, only the top 20 teams from each region will now compete to be crowned the best.

If you are a die-hard fan, you can also head over to Dubai to witness the finals where there will be a ton of merchandise and in-game items up for grabs. The tickets to the event are limited though so you will have to get them quickly when they go on sale.