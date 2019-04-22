tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile players have been suffering from a new plane disappearing bug for a while and the game's team of developers appear to have finally taken note of the issue.

PUBG Mobile in a tweet said, “we are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support.”

insane frame drop after the update!!!! 😡 — nine (@jenine_pls) April 19, 2019

According to some PUBG Mobile players, planes were vanishing even before entering the map. Some users also pointed out other glitches in the game such as dropped frames when exiting vehicles etc. A number of players also took to Twitter to point out how new additions to the game weren't as much of a priority when compared to optimising the game better for most devices.

Pls fix this thing fast...many of the PUBG Mobile player are dying just cz of this bug pic.twitter.com/XzpBN7EZoM — Deepak Pandey (@DeepakP43654828) April 19, 2019

We don't need any music, weapons skin, cloths, eagle , we just want simple pubg with no lag nd less ping.

Thats it. — hrithik (@_Bornlone) April 20, 2019

PUBG Mobile’s recent update comes with ‘Darkest Night’ Mode, Survive Till Dawn 2.0, spring theme and more. The update also replaces the Event mode. There are also some changes to Survive Till Dawn mode. For instance, you can use stun grenades to eliminate zombies or use liquid nitrogen to freeze enemies.

