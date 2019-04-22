Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile plane disappearing bug acknowledged by developers, fix arriving soon

Parachuting from airplanes is the very first step of entering a map in PUBG Mobile.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 10:09:05 IST

PUBG Mobile players have been suffering from a new plane disappearing bug for a while and the game's team of developers appear to have finally taken note of the issue.

PUBG Mobile in a tweet said, “we are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support.”

According to some PUBG Mobile players, planes were vanishing even before entering the map. Some users also pointed out other glitches in the game such as dropped frames when exiting vehicles etc. A number of players also took to Twitter to point out how new additions to the game weren't as much of a priority when compared to optimising the game better for most devices.

 

 

PUBG Mobile’s recent update comes with ‘Darkest Night’ Mode, Survive Till Dawn 2.0, spring theme and more. The update also replaces the Event mode. There are also some changes to Survive Till Dawn mode. For instance, you can use stun grenades to eliminate zombies or use liquid nitrogen to freeze enemies.

