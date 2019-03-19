Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile maker Tencent announces Call of Duty: Mobile for iOS and Android

Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android and iOS soon in the 'West'.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 10:11:52 IST

Whether people will eventually move on the madness that is PUBG Mobile is something we don't know right now but Tencent, which has developed the game, has announced that a worthy competitor is coming soon.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Unity's keynote at Gaming Developer Conference today detailed that Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android and iOS soon in the 'West'. This means that the game is definitely coming to Europe and the USA, but the company has not revealed any plans for an Indian launch just yet. Given that it's being developed by Tencent, a Chinese developer, we're hoping that it does end up here.

The game is being developed by Tencent’s Timi studio, and Activision, the publisher of the game, has said that the game will offer competitive multiplayer experiences. These include many of the modes in the original Call of Duty games for consoles and PC such as Search and Destroy and Free-For-All.

Our main concern is that given that this is Tencent we're talking about, they might end up simply re-skinning PUBG with Call of Duty textures.

The trailer for the new Call of Duty: Mobile game shows these modes along with fan favourite maps such as Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked. The main part is that this will be a free-to-play game and will have the option to purchase characters, skins, celebrations and more, exactly as in PUBG Mobile.

Apart from that, Call of Duty: Mobile has no connection in terms of storyline with the original Call of Duty series. The characters and weapons will hail from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series.

To download the game you would need to first register on the Google Play Store. After that in the coming months, Activision will be releasing pre-launch Betas of the game before releasing the stable build, for which there is no definite date provided. Activision has also said that it will be optimising the game to run on "high-end phones and to make it broadly accessible for as many other devices as well."

