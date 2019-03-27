Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile is now showing your entire stats for the year: Here's how to access it

Users have posted stats on the tweet and some showed them playing nearly 3k games over the past year.

Kshitij PujariMar 27, 2019 14:31:41 IST

As PUBG Mobile celebrates its 1-year anniversary, the controversy around the popular multiplayer online game continues to grow. Governments in many states are thinking of banning the game but the appetite for that Chicken dinner is not dying down.

PUBG Mobile is now showing your entire stats for the year: Heres how to access it

PUBG Mobile 1st anniversary.

One thing that keeps people pouring their souls into the game is getting the best stats. Usually, after a season ends, PUBG will provide you with stats pertaining to that season. This time around, the company confused fans by not showing any stats and just starting the new season, albeit with the updated Royal Pass.

However, today the company has released your stats for the entire year. These include all the Classic mode matches you have played on Solo, Duo or Squad since PUBG mobile came into existence. The company announced this feature in a tweet and asked fans to post a screenshot of their stats to stand a chance to win a permanent Anniversary Parachute.

(Also Read- PUBG addiction: Should the game be banned for being too addictive?)

So how do you access it? Just head to the events page on the bottom right corner. Click on the page then on the column that opens, click on the option PUBG Mobile: First Year. Your stats including your favourite gun, the way you died the most, number of revives and more should open up.

Not surprisingly users have posted stats on the tweet and some showed them playing nearly 3,000 games over the past year. With an average of 15 minutes per game, the total time comes to approximately 45,000 minutes or about 750 hours or about 31 days of continuous PUBG.

PUBG stats.

PUBG stats.

That's a lot. I consider myself an avid player of the game and even I haven't played it for more than 6 and a half days in total game time over the past year.

This figure doesn't include Arcade mode, which God knows how many people play and for how long. Perhaps PUBG is on to something with its Health Reminder alert locking players out after 6 hours of continuous gaming.

