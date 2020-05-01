FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has introduced the ‘Snow Walker’ set which has been made available as part of the ‘Twilight Hunt’ crates. The announcement was made by PUBG Mobile on its official Twitter handle.

The image shows a new Snow Walker Headgear that has a black mask and flashy golden eyewear. The new costume set has a white scarf, a golden vest and white pants. It also sports black gloves.

Walk your way to victory ❄️ The Snow Walker set is available now via the Twilight Hunt crates ➡️ https://t.co/7XJ5Vdbldh pic.twitter.com/X09rVjNdUl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 30, 2020



The unveiling of the Snow Walker set comes within days after Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) introduced the ‘Arctic Explorer’ set which can be found in the ‘Lucky Spin’ section of the game.

According to tweet, the Twilight Hunt crates feature white, orange, and black weapon skins for players, a new planetary pot pan, and a ‘Riot Squad’ set. It has been launched alongside the Snow Walker Headgear that can be purchased separately.

A user posted on Medium that the new Snow Walker set can be purchased for UC (Unknown Cash) 60. Currently, UC 60 is equal to Rs. 79.

UC is a form of credit of game currency that players use to purchase premium items from the PUBG shop.

Earlier this week, PUBG had announced that it will introduce a 0.18.0 update on 7 May. It also shared a video that showed a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse.

PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update may also introduce the Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions, which include a golden version of the ‘Mirado’ vehicle and new vending machines.

