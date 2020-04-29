Wednesday, April 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update to be unveiled on 7 May, might introduce Miramar 2.0 desert map

The new PUBG update is expected to see the Winchester 94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 16:32:12 IST

PUBG has announced that its PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update will be launched on 7 May. Making the announcement on Twitter, it shared a video showing a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse.

As the video progresses, the machine starts playing a tune. Towards the end of the video, the screen blanks out with the version and launch date appearing in quick succession.

PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update to be unveiled on 7 May, might introduce Miramar 2.0 desert map

PUBG Mobile Sniper.


According to BGR India, the new update is expected to see the Winchester 94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG (sub-machine gun).

Version 0.18.0 update may also introduce the Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions, which include a golden version of the Mirado vehicle and new vending machines.

Users could also see heavy or light sand storms on the Miramar map. The company is likely to introduce a screenshot mode, a new EVO ranked event and a new Gun-craft mode.

PUBG on 13 April announced that it is coming up with new mode titled “Cold Front Survival” on 16 April.

The company shared a teaser image highlighting a white and snowy milieu. The picture also showed a drone which hinted that it could play a key role in the game mode.

The use of the drone could be attributed to PUBG Mobile’s rival Call of Duty: Mobile, which lets gamers to use a surveillance drone if they opt for the Mechanic class in its Battle Royale game mode.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty to organise an e-sport tournament starting 30 April with a $1 million prize pool

Apr 24, 2020
Call of Duty to organise an e-sport tournament starting 30 April with a $1 million prize pool
Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game

Apr 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020