FP Trending

PUBG has announced that its PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update will be launched on 7 May. Making the announcement on Twitter, it shared a video showing a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse.

As the video progresses, the machine starts playing a tune. Towards the end of the video, the screen blanks out with the version and launch date appearing in quick succession.

Rumbling in the distance... something is coming... 🕵️ Version 0.18.0 launches on May 7th #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/zWANdTdGL9 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 27, 2020



According to BGR India, the new update is expected to see the Winchester 94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG (sub-machine gun).

Version 0.18.0 update may also introduce the Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions, which include a golden version of the Mirado vehicle and new vending machines.

Users could also see heavy or light sand storms on the Miramar map. The company is likely to introduce a screenshot mode, a new EVO ranked event and a new Gun-craft mode.

PUBG on 13 April announced that it is coming up with new mode titled “Cold Front Survival” on 16 April.

The company shared a teaser image highlighting a white and snowy milieu. The picture also showed a drone which hinted that it could play a key role in the game mode.

The use of the drone could be attributed to PUBG Mobile’s rival Call of Duty: Mobile, which lets gamers to use a surveillance drone if they opt for the Mechanic class in its Battle Royale game mode.

