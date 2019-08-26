Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile India Tour Jaipur Finals conclude with four teams moving to the grand finals in Kolkata

This isn't the end for the remaining 16 teams as 4 more teams are said to get an opportunity via a wildcard entry.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 12:46:53 IST

The PUBG Mobile India Tour Jaipur Finals have concluded and we have four teams who are heading for the finals in Kolkata later in October to compete for ginormous Rs 1.5 crore prize pool. The teams are : -

  • Rising Hydra
  • Team Titans
  • Kill2Survive
  • Revenge Esports
PUBG Mobile India Tour Jaipur Finals winners.

20 of the top northern region teams competed in the finals to get to 4 finalists but those 20 teams came from nearly 200,000 games played by 20,000 registrations. Talking more about the finals. the 20 teams played 5 rounds which comprised of the Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps.

The first round held in Erangel was won by Kill2Survive while the second round played in Miramar was won by iOwn. The Saiyan Squad won the Sanhok map, while TeamTitans won in Vikendi and team Rising Hydra won the final round in Erangel.

This isn't the end for the remaining 16 teams as 4 more teams are said to get an opportunity to play in the finals via a wildcard entry.

Speaking on the success of the PUBG Mobile India Tour Jaipur Finals, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said "We have witnessed one of the greatest esports battles today. The level of participation and the quality of talent in the PUBG MOBILE India Tour has been fantastic. The passion shown by the audience in Jaipur is a testament to how engaged our players are with PUBG Mobile esports."

